A pair of queens







What do you do when COVID-19 forces you to cancel the 2020 Jamaica Festival? Why not crown two queens? That’s what happened last weekend at the St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church’s 2021 edition of the summer festival that reaches far beyond its parishioners, drawing in out-of-towners to enjoy a carnival atmosphere and two free nights of live music. Above, the 2020 and 2021 Jamaica queens pose with their parents and the 2019 winner. From left to right are Stephen Parra, Bertha Parra, 2019 Queen Destiny Flores, 2020 Queen Gabby Parra, 2021 Queen Catherine Valdez and Lina Contla. See more photos in this week’s Post-Register. Photo by Cassie Arredondo