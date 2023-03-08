Fur Ball’s huge success extends help to animals Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The recent Fur Ball Gala that raised about $23,000 for the Lockhart Animal Shelter was a blessing, according to Caldwell County Animal Coalition (CCAC) CEO Suzy Falgout, who noted not only the financial success of the fundraiser but also the awareness brought to the animals that count on the shelter’s success.

“The organizers did not miss a detail in making it a great event,” Falgout said. “It was flawless. It was a true labor of love.”

On April 1, the shelter is having a hamburger/hotdog fundraiser at Barron’s. In order to keep prices low, the shelter will have its fundraiser at Johnny & Son’s from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with DJ VIP, Rob Ortiz from Big As Texas Sounds.

“We will have low-cost vaccines and microchips available from our veterinarian,” Falgout said. “In addition, we will have a delicious lunch for only $6 a plate for the humans. We hope everyone will bring your dog, a friend, and your kids.”

The Lockhart Animal Shelter will be hosting a low-cost, two-day cat spay and neuter clinic with TexPet April 14-15. Falgout said the goal is to have 100-plus cats sterilized.

On April 18, there will be an unowned cat TNR clinic using the services of Animal Balance at the Lockhart Lions Club.

“We will have a limited number of dog spots available as well,” Falgout said. “We urge people to watch our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/caldwellcountyanimalcoalition) for details.

“At this time, the fee for owned cats is $60, which includes sterilization, vaccines including rabies, and a registered microchip. On unowned, or feral cats, the cost is $35 without a microchip; they will have their ear tipped indicating they are unowned. For anyone interested, we encourage them to send us an email with the subject line ‘Wait List.’ The copy should include the person’s address, phone and email. They need to tell what services they need and for what type of animal. We will send out a link to registration to those people first. In addition, we have received a small grant to cover truly unowned trapped cats. Our goal is to make a significant impact on the quantity of unowned cats in our county.”

Falgout also said that the CCAC is looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can visit www.ccac.org.

“We are grateful to our supporters that contribute to our cause,” Falgout said. “If not for their generosity we would not be able to offer these much-needed low-cost opportunities the animals and the people that love them. We continue to look for volunteers, sponsors, and donors for this and future clinics.”