Original Black's BBQ Teacher of the Week







Name and grade you teach: Jana Tafoya, 6th grade.

What subjects do you teach? ELAR

Hometown: San Antonio

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “Texas State with my B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies, and for my M.Ed. in Educational Leadership.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The collaboration with other teachers who want our students to succeed.”

How would your friends describe you? “Outgoing, silly, and caring.”

What values are most important to you? “People have complimented me on my organization and writing skills.”

Talents: “Making other people laugh.”

Favorite books: “Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson.”

Favorite music: “Anything from an early 2000s rom-com.”

Hobbies: “Working out, trying fun foods, and wedding planning!”

What brings you hope? “Knowing that no matter what happens, we can always be kind to one another.”

Family: “My fiance, Dakota, and our Golden Retriever, Dirk.”