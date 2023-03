Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 8

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Old Pal

Mike Wayne, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Arysta’s 30th Birthday Emo Night, 8-11:55 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Baseball: vs. Akins, 7:30 p.m.

Softball: at Leander Glenn, 7 p.m.

Soccer: Leander at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Girls at Leander, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Old Pal

Charlie Murphy, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Grant Ewing, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Kruez Market

The Prairie Rattlers, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 pm.

Wild Bunch Brewery (Red Rock)

5-Year Anniversary Crawfish Boil

DJ Dr. O, 3 p.m.

Wish You Were Beer, 7 p.m.

Raen and Storms in the Hill Country, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Kruez Market

Max and the Waysiders, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

The Sly Foot Family, 3-5 p.m.

The PEARL

Sunday Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Lockhart High School

Baseball: vs. Buda Hays, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Baseball: at Buda Hays, 1 p.m.

Softball: at Leander Rouse, 1 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.