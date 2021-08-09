Pedro R. Davila, Jr. Share:







Pedro R. Davila, Jr. passed away on August 3, 2021, at the age of 53. He was born on July 7, 1968, to Pedro and Elvira (Romero) Davila in Lockhart, Texas.

Pedro was a volunteer firefighter in Lockhart; and a true Dallas Cowboy fan. He found humor in anything in life; and loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Albert, Cipriano and Juan.

He is survived by his daughters, Selena Salinas and Stephanie A. Davila, his sister Minerva Gonzalez, and his grandchildren Alazae, Mason, Jeremiah, Don, Jesse and James.

A Visitation will be held Friday, August 6th, 6:00-8:00 PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com