David Lynn Stock







Our Father, Husband and Friend,

David Lynn Stock of Lockhart Tx passed away on August 6th, 2021 at the age of 67. David was born in Nixon Tx on Sept 23, 1953 to Ada O’Neal Stock and Elo Stock.

He was the oldest of 3 boys. He grew up in Central Texas and spent a lot of his younger adult years playing men’s softball. He was employed for 37 years with San Marcos Telephone Company/CenturyLink and upon retirement was an Area Plant Supervisor.

He was Texas to the core- loved his state, loved his Texas Longhorns, his Texas Rangers and his Dallas Cowboys. You could find him with family, fishing, watching movies or a good family game of poker.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 29 years, Diane Lively Stock, his children Dodi Stock Garza & husband Conrad, Dallas Stock and wife Sara, Delaney Stock and fur babies Sadie & Jasper, his grandchildren, McKenzie, Koleman, Mason, Madison and Brooke, and his youngest brother Darrin Stock. He also leaves behind his cherished O’Neal Family, many cousins & friends near and far.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Elo & Ada Stock, infant daughter Dakota and his middle brother Dennis Stock. He will be buried with his faithful yellow lab companion Hondo.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in David’s honor to Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements will be on Saturday, August 14th at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos with a same day viewing at 9am and Service at 10am. Procession will immediately follow to Memory Lawn in Martindale for his burial.