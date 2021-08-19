James Dennis Albert Share:







(December 22, 1938 – August 17, 2021)

James Dennis Albert, age 82, left this mortal life on August 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 22, 1938, in Belleville, Illinois, to Vernon Albert and Mae (Zbornak) Albert. He married his sweetheart, Areva Sue Ayres, on July 5, 1956. Together they raised four children and have been blessed to watch their children’s families grow through marriage, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jim was full of jokes and humor and never met a stranger. He made friends across the country as he and Sue lived in Illinois, California, and other stops along the way before spending their golden years in Lockhart, Texas. Jim had a strong spirit and an even bigger stubborn streak. Those traits served him well as he persevered through recovering from heart attacks, a stroke, and other obstacles in his younger years that didn’t keep him down. He loved the old school country of Merle, Willie, and Hank; woodworking; building models; rat rods and old trucks.

For many years, he worked as a butcher and meat packer plus additional jobs to support their young family. Once their four children left the home, Jim and Sue left Illinois, moved across the country, and had numerous adventures that filled his spirit. He was always content with the simple things in life, freedom of the open road, and enjoying the moment. As he would say, he was a simple man.

His life is an example of one of his favorite Bible verses, Philippians 4:11-13 – “… I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Mae (nee Zbornak) Albert; brother Vernon Albert; and daughter-in-law LeAnn Albert. He is survived in legacy by his wife of 65 years, Areva Sue (nee Ayres) Albert, of Lockhart, TX; his four children – Rick (Lori) Albert of Aviston, IL, Debra (Edward) Petroff of Caseyville, IL, Jeffrey Albert of Largo, FL, and Jim Albert of Lockhart, TX; 8 grandchildren – Bill Albert, Michelle Petroff, Kathy Motley, Jana Sturgeon, Dennis Sturgeon, Trent Albert, Trisha Albert, and Casey Albert; great-grandchildren – Taylor, Dylan, Macie, Liljana, Roman, Messiah, Monroe, Madden, and Elli; friends that became family Steve, Stephanie, Natalie, and Alice Gonzales; and a host of loving in-laws, extended family, and special friends from around the country.

There will be no formal service to honor Jim’s request. Rather, enjoy those you care about, make memories, and share blessings in your daily life.