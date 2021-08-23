Hollie Rene’e Moran Share:







Hollie Rene’e Moran, 38 years old, of Dale, Texas passed away on August 21st, 2021. She was born on August 11, 1983, to Ronald and Diane Chambers of Austin, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her mom Diane Chambers, grandmother Jean Osborn, and her uncles Donald, Billy, and Buddy Chambers.

Hollie Rene’e Moran is survived by Troy Moran, husband of fourteen years. She is also lovingly remembered by her children- Chealsie Moran, Courtnie Pierce, Cody Pierce, Caitlin Moran, and Cheyenne Moran; Father Ronald Chambers; brother Rusty Chambers and wife Deserai; brother- in-law Tyler Moran and wife Sheena and many more loving family & friends.

Pallbearers are to be Rusty Chambers, Corey Chambers, Darryl Moran, Tyler Moran, John Price, Kevin Borset, and Bunky Dussetschelger.

Visitation and services will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home at 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX. Viewing will be Thursday August 26th, 2021, from 5-8PM and Funeral Services will be held Friday August 27th, 2021, at 10AM. Interment will follow at 1PM at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, TX.

Please join us for a celebration of life after all services @ 527 Skyline Rd. Dale, TX. 78616.