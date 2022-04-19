David Ray Leggett Share:







David Ray Leggett, formerly of Lockhart, was born August 18, 1942, to J.R. Leggett and Florence Arnold Leggett, and passed away on April 13, 2022, at his home in Round Rock surrounded by his loved ones following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Don Leggett, Larry Leggett, and Glen Leggett; his son, David Leggett, Jr.; and his granddaughter, Sarah Leggett.

David was born and raised in Austin, Texas, where he and his siblings grew up working in their father’s auto mechanic shop. In his spare time, David built cars to race on figure eight tracks. An adventurous man in his youth, he also enjoyed boxing, scuba diving, sky diving and dirt-biking.

David worked at Leon’s Tile & Carpet in Austin for over 20 years. While working for Leon’s, David put together a men’s softball team (Leon’s Trojans) for which he played first base. He also played in Austin’s co-rec league for many years.

In the early nineties, David and his wife, Debbie, opened “Boot Scootn’ Bar & Grill,” a dance hall just north of Lockhart, where they introduced karaoke to the area. Of course, David’s love of softball meant Boot Scootn’ would have to have a team, so he gathered up a bunch of regulars – the Boot Scootn’ Volunteers – which played in Lockhart’s co-rec league.

In the mid-nineties, David and Debbie moved to Round Rock where he opened his own successful flooring business, Legacy Floors.

David also enjoyed golf, fishing, water skiing, dominoes (especially 42); playing the slot machines in Las Vegas, Lake Charles, Hot Springs, and his own garage; watching Gunsmoke and other Westerns; playing jokes on his kids, and riding his tractor. Full of undeniable charm (and a healthy dose of piss and vinegar), David never met a stranger and was a friend to all who met him.

David is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie Leggett; his six children: Scott Leggett (Eileen) of Round Rock; Shaela Leggett-Bresett of Flatonia; Leigh Ann Sughrue (Jeff) of Round Rock; Christina Mugno (William) of Round Rock; Dana Germer (Waylon) of Georgetown; and Rebecca Owen (Randy) of Leander.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Aaron Leggett, Michael Leggett, Danny Leggett, Summer Breeze Tucker, Kirstie Guthomson, Thomas Guthomson, Jeffery Sughrue, Zachary Sughrue, Cece Germer (Cason) Nicholas Germer (Rachel), Corey Robinson, Katie Robinson (Brandon), Ashlynn Owen (Edgar), and Brooke Owen; as well as eight great grandchildren: Summer, Penelope, Stella, Sophie, Nia, Reece, Avery, Lillie, Kinslie and Rylie.

David is also survived by his two sisters, Peggy Bullard of Mexia and Judy Bradford of Lockhart; sister-in-law Penny Leggett of Cedar Park; brother-in-law, David Schimsk (Jan) of Austin, and special niece and grandniece, Kelee Neiman of Kempner, and Dayne Whitley of Georgetown.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at Grace Place Church, 1500 Royston Lane, Round Rock, Texas 78664 on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m.