Caldwell Sheriff’s Blotter

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter runs weekly on the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

April 11

01:04:38 1200 Blk reed dr, citizen contact | closed call jsalinas

01:24:55 1200 Blk reed dr dr lockhart, assault | report taken jsalinas 8224

07:08:15 200 Blk arabian stallion run , tx public service-aco | follow up mrodgers

08:14:20 7 Blk seeliger dr dr kyle, animal at large | no contact mrodgers 8261

08:18:13 1200 Blk reed dr, warrant service | closed call mrodgers 8231

08:28:49 6100 Blk taylorsville rd dale, animal at large | unable to locate mrodgers 8261

10:13:59 9 Blk arrow ln luling, alarm residence | closed call lbarrios

10:28:53 400 Blk walnut ave luling, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2211

10:53:41 Hwy 183 n, assist motorist | other mrodgers 2101

11:28:27 I10 wb gonz co line luling, assist motorist | no report mrodgers 8203

11:43:20 78 Blk main st st maxwell, burglary | closed call mrodgers

11:57:33 900 Blk old mcmahan rd rd lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers 8232

12:46:43 1200 Blk westwood rd rd lockhart, animal at large | closed call mramirez 8261

12:49:31 1300 Blk fm 2984, livestock impound | report taken mrodgers 8261

13:29:54 Homannville trl dale, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8261

14:54:18 100 Blk county view rd dale, tx stray dog | closed call mramirez 8230

15:03:49 16000 Blk fm 713, debris in roadway | no report mrodgers 8232

15:20:19 Fm 86, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8232

15:28:13 7200 Blk hwy 142 hwy maxwell, animal at large | no report mramirez 8230

16:04:17 300 Blk fm 1979 martindale, stray dog | no report mramirez 8230

16:20:21 Hwy 80 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

16:34:08 8000 Blk fm 1322 , debris in roadway | closed call mrodgers 8232

16:46:09 2100 Blk swaustin rd luling, discharge firearms | closed call mramirez 8232

17:22:12 1300 Blk taylorsville rd, narcotics investigation | closed call mrodgers

17:47:37 100 Blk railroad st maxwell, tx burn ban violation | no report mramirez maxwell fire rescue

18:02:47 Fm 713, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8242

18:41:10 2300 Blk nehwy 142 – ne sector hwy martindale, reckless driving | unable to locate mramirez 8243

22-04-0965 04/11/2022 19:32:57 Kellogg ct, burn ban violation | no report aross mcmahan vfd

21:34:54 3400 Blk fm 1185 buda, ems call | no report aross squad 1107

22:42:41 200 Blk live oak dr dr maxwell, tx minal mischief | no report asalvatierra 8243

22:58:47 Hwy 183 sb lockhart, reckless driving | other asalvatierra

April 12

00:10:11 Country way ln maxwell welfare concern | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243

01:09:01 Hwy 183 s luling, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8241

01:44:09 Hwy 142, assist motorist | no report aross 8243

02:14:44 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8242

03:33:05 Fm 86 luling, loose livestock | made secure asalvatierra 8241

04:40:48 100 Blk lancelot ln kyle, ems call | no report aross maxwell fire

Rescue

05:17:42 Country ln lockhart, loose livestock | no report aross 8243

06:42:37 Camino real dale, traffic hazard | closed call asalvatierra

07:27:48 3100 Blk sandholler rd dale, stray dog | closed call mrodgers 8261

07:45:42 I10 eb wireless-guadalupe c, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

07:51:44 9800 Blk fm 86 lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers

07:56:04 100 Blk martindale lake rd lockhart, suspicious activity | closed call mrodgers 8203

08:08:45 100 Blk county view rd rd lockhart, stray dog | closed call lbarrios

08:36:15 3000 Blk homannville trl dale, burn ban violation | closed call lbarrios

09:53:01 1300 Blk ss colorado st, welfare concern | closed call mrodgers 8232

11:46:56 800 Blk chihuahua st, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2404

11:58:50 100 Blk fourth st lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers maxwell fire rescue

11:59:18 Fm 1984 maxwell, burn ban violation | closed call lbarrios 2305

12:59:29 7300 Blk fm 672, burn ban violation | closed call mrodgers emc1

13:41:35 Woody ln, suspicious vehicle | closed call mrodgers 8230

13:48:49 100 Blk brook rd luling, stray dog | closed call mramirez 8261

13:55:55 300 Blk still meadow dr, ems call | closed call mrodgers 8230

14:35:31 500 Blk spring river dr martindale, follow up investigation | closed call mramirez 8232

14:49:26 96 Blk aaron’s ct ct martindale, animal attack | closed call mramirez 8261

14:50:32 200 Blk river park dr dr san marcos, harassment | closed call mramirez

14:57:21 1200 Blk reed dr, follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 8230

16:35:29 400 Blk white oak st, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2404

16:35:58 1100 Blk westwood rd rockhart, drug activity | closed call mramirez 8230

16:56:40 1900 Blk ee pierce st – n sector st luling, refer to other agency | closed call mrodgers

22-04-1046 04/12/2022 17:21:15 1100 Blk rosewood st lockhart, animal attack | closed call mrodgers 8242

17:40:10 2300 Blk fm 1984, follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 8243

17:46:23 31 Blk deer run dale, stray dog | no report mramirez 8242

18:17:47 Hwy 142 martindale, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

18:25:23 8800 Blk eeast fm 20 cedar creek, ems call | no report mrodgers

18:45:44 State park rd, traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 8241

20:02:52 5400 Blk fm 672 dale, suspicious circumstance | unfounded asalvatierra 8242

20:14:07 Hwy 183 nb, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra

20:38:06 500 Blk conchas st st kyle, runaway | report taken mramirez 8241

21:02:49 1100 Blk dickerson rd rd lockhart, ems call | no report aross 8240

21:16:08 5900 Blk shwy 183 s hwy lockhart, fire-brush | no report aross

23:35:53 200 Blk still meadow dr dr mustang ridge, loud music | no report aross 8242

23:44:53 Camino real buda, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra esd11

23:50:04 1500 Blk swold lockhart road – sw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

April 13

01:18:49 4500 Blk fm 1185 dale, suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8242

02:38:58 10700 Blk nn hwy 183 hwy buda, harassment | report taken asalvatierra 8241

05:28:08 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, transport prisoner | closed call asalvatierra 8282

05:37:50 10555 Blk fm 1854 dale, ems call | no report asalvatierra esd11

09:29:05 400 Blk live oak st, civil matter | closed call kdavila 2404

09:58:00 12221 Blk avis rd rd dale, follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8261

10:06:23 200 Blk still meadow dr dale, ems call | closed call kdavila squad 1107

10:21:32 4000 Blk fm 672 dale, loose livestock | unable to locate kdavila 8211

10:34:33 1400 Blk sandy creek rd, loose livestock | no contact kdavila

11:03:15 10400 Blk us hwy 183 hwy, traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2112

11:37:38 Fm 1185, loose livestock | closed call kdavila 8261

11:54:31 Fm 1322, assist motorist | other kdavila 8213

12:18:45 300 Blk shwy 183 s hwy, traffic stop | citation kdavila 2112

12:35:40 500 Blk sparrow trl , follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8261

12:40:43 1200 Blk reed dr dr lockhart, follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8211

12:54:19 600 Blk hazelnut dr, animal welfare concern | unable to locate kdavila 8261

13:30:38 Hwy 183 n, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2112

13:32:28 100 Blk gallahad tr maxwell, welfare concern | closed call kdavila 8211

14:30:41 Windsor blvd, traffic stop | citation kdavila 8210

15:28:15 900 Blk cattlemens row dale, smoke investigation | closed call kdavila midco fire rescue

15:29:17 Dove hill dr, citizen contact | closed call lhiles 8211

17:06:59 Fm 2720, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2311

17:20:04 Fm 2720 , traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2311

17:41:01 Unknown, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2311

17:49:15 Unknown , traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2311

17:58:17 Fm 2720, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2311

18:27:17 100 Blk callaway ct lockhart, verbal disturbance | report taken lhiles 8220

18:36:25 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard kdavila

18:37:37 Fm 1854 mustang ridge, loose livestock | closed call kdavila

18:48:01 Williamson rd, stray dog | public assistance provided kdavila 8224

19:20:18 Arabian stallion run, reckless driving | unable to locate jsalinas

19:47:12 100 Blk callaway ct ct lockhart, verbal disturbance | report taken jsalinas 8223

19:49:02 200 Blk amanecer dr lockhart, neighbor dispute | no report lhiles 8223

19:49:29 300 Blk st johns rd st dale, animal attack | closed call jsalinas 8223

19:53:02 1500 Blk boulder ln lockhart, grass fire | fire call jsalinas delhi vfd

19:57:56 1300 Blk mineral springs rd lockhart, welfare concern | unable to locate mramirez 8224

22:55:28 200 Blk ww sessom dr – se dr san

Marcos, reckless driving | cancel/disregard lhiles

April 14

07:10:46 300 Blk fm 1979, stray dog | unable to secure kdavila 8261

07:23:29 200 Blk palacio ln ln lockhart, criminal trespass | closed call kdavila 8211

08:15:27 300 Blk st johns rd st dale, animal attack | closed call mramirez 8261

08:23:31 Fm 672 dale, livestock on roadway | closed call lbarrios

08:23:52 1400 Blk lovers ln ln lockhart, livestock complaint | no contact mramirez

08:55:45 71 Blk third st maxwell, follow up investigation | report taken kdavila 8211

09:16:11 1200 Blk reed dr dr lockhart, follow up investigation | no report kdavila 8261

09:31:21 4100 Blk bois d’arc st lockhart, follow up investigation | closed call mramirez 8203

09:50:54 600 Blk el dorado dr kyle, stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8261

10:17:30 700 Blk ss medina st st lockhart, follow up investigation | closed call mramirez 8211

10:19:45 1700 Blk ss colorado st lockhart, warrant service | arrest warrant mramirez civ 2

10:37:28 100 Blk elm st st lockhart, civil matter | closed call kdavila 2101

10:43:50 100 Blk fourth st st maxwell, ems call | closed call mramirez maxwell fire rescue

11:37:41 900 Blk us hwy 183 hwy , traffic stop | citation kdavila 2107

12:13:31 Us hwy 183 , tx traffic stop | citation kdavila 2107

12:13:31 Camino real kyle, stranded motorist | made secure lhiles 8211

12:39:56 Center st, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2107

12:47:16 200 Blk clydesdale dr dale, animal in trap | other lbarrios 8261

12:57:02 Clear fork rd, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2104

13:08:29 Clear fork rd, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2107

13:42:49 6900 Blk pettytown rd red rock, loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8261

13:44:13 Hwy 183 nb, assist motorist | other lhiles 8213

14:07:09 100 Blk cordoniz cir dale, animal welfare concern | follow up lhiles

15:31:13 1200 Blk witter rd, stray dog | other kdavila

16:02:40 1100 Blk schuelke rd, assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8211

17:01:13 500 Blk san marcos hwy, mutual aid | closed call kdavila midco fire rescue

17:35:05 200 Blk cowboy ln lockhart, damaged property | other lhiles 8221

17:52:44 600 Blk ih-10 eb luling, assist motorist | unable to locate lhiles 8224

18:03:46 1300 Blk fm 1854 dale, hit and run | other lhiles

18:16:09 Magnolia , citizen contact | other lhiles 8224

18:19:07 Camino real dale, loose livestock | referred to another

Agency lhiles

18:54:48 Hwy 80, assist motorist | made secure kdavila 8224

19:02:39 2200 Blk rocky rd kyle, threats | no report jsalinas 8223

19:06:32 Hwy 80, assist motorist | other lhiles 8223

19:16:05 Dickerson rd, flag down | public assistance provided jsalinas 8223

19:20:54 East fm 20 lockhart, welfare concern | other lhiles 8221

19:52:32 51 Blk glover ln martindale, ems call | public assistance provided jsalinas brush 74

20:01:24 51 Blk neglover ln martindale, ems call | other lhiles

20:05:05 Fm 1854, debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas 8221

20:09:39 Skyview dr martindale, reckless driving | unable to locate jsalinas 8223

22:02:52 400 Blk saddlebred dr lockhart, missing juvenile | report taken lhiles 8221

22-04-1245 04/14/2022 22:25:41 500 Blk conchas st st, follow up investigation | contact made jsalinas 8223

23:11:53 1000 Blk san marcos hwy luling, burglary commercial | found secure jsalinas 8224

April 15

00:47:41 100 Blk tulip trl luling, ems call | report taken jsalinas 8220

00:51:44 U300 blk sector nw – tmobile usa luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

00:53:47 U300 blk sector nw – tmobile usa luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

03:31:55 Fm 1322 luling, loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8224

6:27:28 Wcamino real buda, motor vehicle crash | referred to another

Agency jsalinas

06:41:12 Hwy 183 n, assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 6b1001

08:42:13 Hwy 142 lockhart, hit and run | closed call mrodgers 6b1001

08:48:48 0800 Blk nsan marcos hwy – sector n hwy lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call mrodgers

09:40:33 5100 Blk fm 2001 lockhart, stray dog | closed call mrodgers 8231

11:04:18 1000 Blk at&t-sw sector-qf 498a7 wireless-guadalupe c, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

12:02:57 200 Blk meadow ln, burn ban violation | closed call mrodgers martindale fire rescue

12:20:20 200 Blk alamo dr, stray dog | closed call mrodgers 8231

14:21:10 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector buda, welfare concern | closed call mrodgers

15:20:51 Hwy 80 martindale, motor vehicle crash | closed call mrodgers 6b1001

15:52:48 2200 Blk swfm 713 – sw sector rosanky, 911 misdial | closed call mrodgers

16:04:45 Unknown, traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2304

17:31:26 1200 Blk whisper rd, welfare concern | closed call mrodgers 8241

18:14:22 200 Blk main st maxwell, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8242

18:25:47 700 Blk st johns rd st dale, follow up investigation | no report mrodgers 8242

18:44:09 500 Blk conchas st kyle, follow up investigation | no contact asalvatierra 8243

19:20:22 Sh 130 kyle, reckless driving | unfounded asalvatierra

22-04-1302 04/15/2022 20:15:10 20035 Blk ncamino real dale, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra 8242

21:12:18 Camino real kyle, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra 8243

23:18:24 Sh 130 buda, reckless driving | unable to locate asalvatierra

April 16

00:27:10 Hwy 183 sb lockhart, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8242

02:39:49 Williamson rd dale, motor vehicle crash | report taken asalvatierra 8243

03:10:54 3200 Blk williamson rd lockhart, loose livestock | no report asalvatierra 8243

04:02:14 12 Blk serna dr lockhart, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8242

05:22:06 18911 Blk san marcos hwy

Martindale, welfare concern | arrest made asalvatierra 8243

07:42:40 Schuelke rd, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8231

08:59:54 Sefm 713 rosanky, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8232

09:29:52 Hwy 304 , debris in roadway | closed call mrodgers 8232

10:22:16 100 Blk pine ave ave luling, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2211

11:06:28 100 Blk pine st luling, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2211

11:21:27 200 Blk sides ln, follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 7108

11:22:57 200 Blk bowie st, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2211

11:27:16 13569 Blk fm 713, loose livestock | report taken mrodgers 8232

12:12:09 Old luling rd lockhart, assist motorist | closed call aross 6b1001

12:39:00 6100 Blk fm 713, ems call | closed call aross mcmahan vfd

12:46:51 100 Blk nfox ln lockhart, disturbance | other mrodgers 8231

13:15:27 4200 Blk old mcmahan rd, ems call | no report mrodgers

13:23:57 Hwy 183 n, traffic control/direct | no report mrodgers 2303

14:01:03 Fm 1854 , traffic hazard | no report aross

14:13:59 100 Blk river park dr, river -medical | closed call mrodgers martindale fire recu

14:19:26 9100 Blk san marcos hwy, theft | closed call aross 8231

14:43:45 100 Blk roots rd martindale, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2303

15:01:55 Little el paso rd martindale, burn ban violation | closed call mrodgers martindale fire recu

15:44:19 Taylorsville rd dale, discharge firearms | closed call mrodgers 8232

16:02:18 2800 Blk old colony line rd rd, civil matter | no report aross 2303

16:03:06 3900 Blk fm 672, motor vehicle crash | closed call mrodgers 6b1004

16:14:49 12550 Blk camino real kyle-caldwell, motor vehicle crash | no report aross 8231

16:20:02 2500 Blk necamino real – ne sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

16:31:53 Fm 1185 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call aross

16:54:39 Hwy 183 s, traffic stop | citation issued aross 2303

17:12:36 2500 Blk swcamino real – sw sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

17:25:34 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd lockhart, loose livestock | no report aross

17:28:24 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector buda, multiple callers for active call | no report aross

17:28:52 19351 Blk camino real dale, loose livestock | closed call aross mr 4

17:36:46 2500 Blk necamino real – ne sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call aross

17:41:32 Dale ranch rd, fire-brush | no report aross dale vfd

22-04-1395 04/16/2022 18:15:30 100 Blk roots rd rd, follow up investigation | other aross 2303

18:18:26 2600 Blk nn old bastrop hwy san marcos, motor vehicle crash | other aross 8243

18:27:01 17545 Blk camino real mustang ridge, loose livestock | no report mrodgers mr 4

18:38:32 Old bastrop rd, motor vehicle crash | no report aross 8240

18:48:18 100 Blk tonkawa trl lockhart, stolen vehicle | report taken asalvatierra 8231

19:24:31 Fm 1386 luling, loose livestock | no report aross 8240

19:25:06 Fm 1386 luling, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

20:04:06 4400 Blk fm 1854 dale, loose livestock | no report aross 8242

20:44:59 100 Blk skyline dr dr martindale, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8241

21:04:31 81 Blk sandy creek rd, welfare concern | no report aross 8242

21:42:19 2800 Blk airport hwy hwy san marcos, aggravated assault | report taken asalvatierra 8240

21:45:08 38 Blk skyridge dr martindale, suicidal subject | report taken aross 8243

22:20:47 81 Blk sandy creek rd cedar creek, civil matter | no report aross 8241

22:48:20 Skyview dr martindale, recovered missing | report taken asalvatierra 8243

22:50:41 Sand holler rd, suspicious vehicle | no report aross 8242

23:35:10 81 Blk ss old spanish trl maxwell, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8242

April 17

00:05:04 Camino real, motor vehicle crash | unable to locate asalvatierra mr 4

00:24:28 Fm 1984 maxwell, txckless driving | unable to locate asalvatierra

00:43:45 200 Blk still meadow dr drle, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8242

00:55:23 97 Blk maverick dr dale, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8242

01:12:14 300 Blk forister ranch dr dale, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8242

01:18:27 100 Blk rylea ct ct kyle, loud music | no report asalvatierra 8242

01:33:36 Camino real kyle, loose livestock | no report asalvatierra 8242

01:37:16 600 Blk saddlebred dr dr lockhart, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8242

02:55:14 300 Blk old lockhart rd lockhart, tx injured deer or animal | no report asalvatierra 8242

03:29:54 500 Blk old mcmahan rd lockhart, tx suspicious vehicle | unfounded asalvatierra 8240

04:33:29 Hwy 183 sb reckless driving | no report asalvatierra

04:45:27 100 Blk rylea ct ct kyle, loud music | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243

05:19:23 East fm 20 dale, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra

05:31:56 800 Blk carter rd rd dale, tx assault | closed call asalvatierra 8241

07:14:43 Nhwy 21 buda, motor vehicle crash | closed call mrodgers 8231

08:22:34 Hwy 80 lockhart, welfare concern | closed call mrodgers

08:55:03 Camino real, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers

09:18:49 Fm 1854 dale, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8232

09:30:47 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

10:39:22 23 Blk city view dr dr maxwell, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8232

11:05:49 Schuelke rd, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8230

13:09:57 1300 Blk fm 1854 dale, motor vehicle crash | no report aross 8230

13:17:12 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – nw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | no report aross

13:22:38 1300 Blk swsand hills rd – sw sector rd red rock, multiple callers for active call | no report aross

14:18:23 8700 Blk fm 672 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call aross

15:07:32 Seminole trl lockhart, mental subject | referred to another

Agency aross

15:53:53 2800 Blk fox ln ln lockhart, runaway | other aross 8232

16:02:15 Apaloosa trl buda, discharge firearms | unable to locate aross 8231

16:07:48 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

17:03:04 Clear fork rd , discharge firearms | closed call mrodgers 8241

17:41:44 10070 Blk ee ih 10 hwy luling, burglary of auto | no report aross 8210

18:36:31 Fm 1322 luling, loose livestock | no report aross 8241

19:18:51 Sh 130 buda, loose livestock | no report asalvatierra mr 4

19:29:51 Harwood rd lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate aross

19:36:38 Lytton ln dale, suspicious circumstance | cancel/disregard aross

20:26:24 Ssh 130 ln lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8243

20:31:11 55 Blk nacorn rd – n sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | no

Report asalvatierra

0:31:51 4100 Blk sector w – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

20:32:07 Dale oaks ln , fire-brush | no report aross dale vfd

0:32:18 55 Blk nacorn rd – n sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

20:33:14 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

20:33:30 55 Blk nacorn rd – n sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard asalvatierra

20:38:44 2300 Blk sehighway 142 – se sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross

20:40:03 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard asalvatierra

20:49:01 100 Blk lytton ln ln lockhart, discharge firearms | no report aross

20:52:46 Arrowhead cv kyle-caldwell, discharge firearms | unable to locate aross 8240

21:30:12 San marcos hwy luling, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra

21:30:33 200 Blk tower rd lockhart, welfare concern | no report aross 8241

22:04:38 4100 Blk barth rd lockhart, intoxicated individual | no report asalvatierra 8242

22:10:01 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross

22:28:41 Hwyh 142 , reckless driving | no report asalvatierra

23:26:07 Skyline rd dale, multiple callers for active call | no

Report asalvatierra

23:26:19 200 Blk rose ln dale, discharge firearms | no report aross 8242