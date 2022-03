KidFish BIG success Share:







This young girl was all smiles at Saturday’s KidFish event at City Park Pond in Lockhart. More than 160 young anglers registered for the event and 250 pounds of catfish were caught. The City of Lockhart thanked the KidFish Foundation, sponsors and community volunteers that made the event possible, noting that encouraging children to enjoy fishing and the outdoors was greatly appreciated. Photo by Kyle Mooty