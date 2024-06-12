Foreman honored by Commissioners Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

William “Chuck” Foreman was honored Tuesday morning at the Caldwell County Commissioners Court for his extensive service in the military and his help in locating missing children.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden read a proclamation declaring June 11 as Chuck Foreman Day, noting his “amazing work.”

Foreman was with the U.S. Army’s Special Operations for more than seven years, is a founding member of Homeland Security, attended the fall of the Berlin Wall, and has received several medals, certificates and ribbons.

Foreman has been instrumental with the Center for Search and Investigation, helping safeguard children from abduction and searching and investigating children that have been abducted.

In other news:

The commemoration of Juneteenth and the emancipation of slaves will be June 19 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Colony. In 1616, slaves were instituted in America, and on Jan. 19, 1865, Texas slaves were freed due to President Abraham Lincoln abolishing slavery. Commissioner Daryl Thomas read a proclamation for the event.

Commissioners Ed Theriot said the recent tire collection event at Maxwell was “very successful.” It was noted that 2,300 tires were collected with 150 vehicles coming through the event. There were 25 volunteers, 15 of which came from Pegasus School.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative donated $400 to provide breakfast and lunch to volunteers at the June 8 tire collection event.

Property at 128 Skyridge Drive in Martindale, which the county said has been a problem for a number of years, had a Resolution for its Abatement. A lien will be placed on the property as it has been deemed a public nuisance in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Standards.

The Caldwell County Welfare Board had asked to increase its number of board positions to 15 from its current seven, but after discussion, it appears the board will remain at its current number.

Hector Rangel, Chief of Emergency Management, said there had been two fires recently that the fire department had extinguished. There is rain predicted from June 12-25. Therefore, the burn ban remains off in Caldwell County.

Due to conflicts, the June 25 Commissioners Court has been rescheduled for Friday, June 28 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.

Commissioners approved the following:

* H.6 A Short Form Plat for Happy Chick Meadows consisting of three residential lots on about 11.75 acres located at FM 713 and Old McMahan Road.

* A Short Form Plat for Tenney Creek Acres consisting of two residential lots on about 2.02 acres located on Tenney Creek Road.

* A Final Plat for Tumbleweed Estates, Phase 3 consisting of 31 residential lots on about 40.95 acres located on Romberg Road.

* A Mass Gathering Permit for the Family & Friends Community Reunion for June 28-29, at 2843 Plant Road in Prairie Lea.