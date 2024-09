Friday Night Matchups Share:







WHO: Lockhart Lions at Henrickson Hawks

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Pfield (1140 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville)

RECORDS: Lockhart 1-2, 1-0; Hendrickson 2-1, 1-0

COACHES: Lockhart — Todd Moebes; Hendrickson — Doug Pearce

LAST TIME OUT: Lockhart 52, Lehman 7; Hendrickson 14, Hays 13

* * *

WHO: Pawnee Indians at Prairie Lea Indians

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Indian Field, Prairie Lea (6910 San Marcos Highway)

RECORDS: Pawnee 0-2, Prairie Lea 2-1

COACHES: Pawnee — Josh Talley; Prairie Lea — Steven Brown

LAST TIME OUT: Pawnee had an Open Date; Prairie Lea 52, Summit Christian Academy 32