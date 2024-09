Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Sept. 18

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gable, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

LHS Football

Pflugerville Hendrickson JV at LHS JV, 5:30 p.m.

LHS Freshmen at Pflugerville Hendrickson, 5:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Thomas Phipps, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Geronimo VFW

POW/MIA Memorial, 7 p.m.

LHS Football

Lockhart at Pflugerville Hendrickson, 7:30 p.m.

LHS Volleyball

LHS at Kyle Lehman, 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Deuce Bennett, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Sherita Perez, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Kreuz Market

The Vinyl 45’s, 2-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Darci Carlson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Texas Women Songwriters hosted by Mandy Rowen, 4-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Geronimo VFW

Lone Star Pickerz, 3-6:30 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Donny Taylor, 1-4 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

One Minute Song Idea: Song Session with Charley Ramsay, 4-7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Huston Sunhouse, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

Jamie Krieger’s Blues Jam, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Lockhart Arts & Craft

HAAM Day — Naomi Stinnett’s Lost Girls, Wine Country, Newbold, and Tom’s Parents, 6:30 p.m.

LJHS Football

LJHS 8th Grade at Gonzales, 5 p.m.

Gonzales at LJHS 7th Grade, 5 p.m.

LHS Volleyball

LHS at Leander Rouse, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Old Pal

Dennis O’Donnell, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.