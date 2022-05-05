Plane makes emergency landing on SH 130 Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, May 4, at 6:21 p.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane that had landed on State Highway 130. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. and discovered that the pilot made an emergency landing on Highway 183, South bound, near Schuelke Road.

Mechanical issues are suspected due to an oil leak, however the exact cause of the emergency landing is unknown. No damage was reported to property or the aircraft. Neither of the two occupants were injured.

The incident will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777 ext. 4513.