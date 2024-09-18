Discover ACC in Lockhart: Explore Your Future with Austin Community College Share:







ACC

Austin Community College District (ACC) invites the community to a special college exploration night. Discover ACC: In Lockhart is an opportunity to explore ACC’s programs, meet with faculty and staff, and discover how ACC can prepare you for a future filled with opportunity.

Discover ACC in Lockhart

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Lockhart Lions Club, 220 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart

Whether you’re looking to begin a new career, gain valuable skills, or continue your education, this event is your chance to discover how ACC can help you achieve your goals.

The College offers a wide variety of education and training programs in high-demand fields like

manufacturing, welding, healthcare, and more. Attendees can participate in hands-on demos and activities and chat directly with faculty and staff to ask questions and learn about ACC.

The event is free and open to the public. Food, refreshments, and family friendly activities will be provided.

For more information, visit austincc.edu/discoveracc.

In November, voters in the Lockhart Independent School District (LISD) territory will decide whether to join the district. The ACC Board of Trustees approved a special annexation ballot item in August. The service plan includes three distinct phases of potential facility development in the community.

For more information and to view the service plan, visit austincc.edu/lockhart.