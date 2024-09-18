Caldwell County selects contractor to build evacuation center Share:







Caldwell County has selected a construction firm to move forward with building a new evacuation center and event center in Luling.

Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 10 voted unanimously to award the bid to Century Construction Group, Inc. Commissioners accepted the bid on the recommendation of Doucet and Associates, the county’s contracted engineering firm.

The bid — which came in at $17.6 million — was the lowest of four submitted to the county.

Groundbreaking on the project is anticipated in October.

The initial phase of the project is being paid for with a grant awarded by the Texas General Land Office.

The project involved purchasing 20 acres of land and constructing an evacuation center that will have the ability to double as a community event center. The initial phase will include a main hall, corridor, concourse, restrooms with private shower stalls, office space and a kitchen, with enough capacity to accommodate round banquet tables and more than 500 people.

The second phase could involve adding up to 10 acres of land on the adjacent property for a riding/rodeo arena and show barn that could double as available facilities for potential evacuees with horses and other animals.

The journey from concept to selecting a contractor began in 2020 with a successful grant application to the state.

“Since the grant’s approval in 2021, the hard work of Caldwell County employees working closely with a team of seasoned professionals has shepherded the process through site decisions, land acquisitions, the design process, site analysis and more to put breaking ground within reach,” Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said. “It’s taken many people wearing many hats to get us here. We appreciate the hard work of our staff and the support and hours provided by Langford Community Services, Method Architecture, Doucet & Associates, the Texas General Land Office, Housing and Urban Development, IMEG, the City of Luling, Coleman & Associates and Someday Strategies LLC.”