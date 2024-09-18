Evening with the Authors at Library Oct. 5 Share:







By Mary Eisenberg and Nita McBride

For Lockhart’s book lovers and avid readers, fall means the annual Evening with the Authors’ fundraiser for the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. This mainstay of the literary community for 24 years will take place at our historic library at 217 S. Main on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Six central Texas authors will be seated at separate tables where they can sign books, answer questions, and enjoy lively conversations. It is a wonderful opportunity to get to know well-respected local and nationally-known authors while enjoying appetizers, homemade desserts and wine. Books for purchase will be provided by BookPeople.

The following authors will be in attendance:

Danielle Belleny is a Texas-raised wildlife biologist, cemetery birder, and science communicator based in San Marcos. She is a co-founder of Black Birders Weekly and has written both an adult birders book and also a junior birders book.

Adrianna Cuevas is a first-generation Cuban-American originally from Miami, Florida. After teaching Spanish and ESOL for 16 years, she decided to pursue her passion for storytelling. She writes middle-school fantasy books full of humor and heart.

Jennifer Dubois teaches in the MFA program at Texas State University and writes award-winning novels. Reviewers have praised her ability to write “about the contradictions of American society and the foibles of the human heart with such incisive wit and sensitivity.”

Joann Garza-Mayberry lives in Luling and recently retired from a successful career as a Texas Game Warden stationed in Caldwell County since 2004. She enjoys community outreach and has written children’s books that share important lessons from some of her own youth interactions as a Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer.

Karen MacInerney is an Austin-based writer of very popular “cozy mysteries” set in Maine and in Texas. Her victims number well into the double digits. MacInerney is a member of Sisters in Crime and is a founder of the Austin Mystery Writers.

Jesse Sublett is an Austin, Texas based author, musician (The Skunks) and all-around character in the Live Music Capital of the World. In 2022 the Austin-American Statesman referred to him as “one of Austin’s best living writers.” Sublett’s most well-known books are Austin crime chronicles.

Proceeds from Evening with the Authors add print, audio and E books through Overdrive to the library. Funds from last year’s event were used to purchase new computers for the library.

The $25 ticket, which includes wine, appetizers and homemade desserts, may be purchased at the library from a board member or online at www.eveningwiththeauthors.com. Please contact the library at 512-398-3223 for more information.