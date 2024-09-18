Diez y Seis 2024 Share:







LPR staff

The 2024 Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and its annual Diez y Seis celebration battled head-to-head with the Lockhart Lions’ first home football game of the season on Friday night, a Saturday night Texas home football game, Band-o-Rama, and several other events over the weekend that kept the crowd size smaller than usual. Chairman Rob Ortiz said the hot weather only added to the problems Diez y Sies faced.

Nevertheless, those who did come to downtown Lockhart for the event enjoyed the festivities, particularly an outstanding lineup of musical guests on the Michelob Ultra Stage.

Diez y Seis commemorates Mexican Independence Day and the Hispanic Cultures.

There were lots of vendors, including much barbecue on the square.

The highlight of the entertainment came Saturday night with Grammy Award-winning Sunny Saucedal.

“He (Saucedal) brings crazy energy and really got his fans going,” Ortiz said.

Next year, Ortiz said the GCCHCC is looking into providing more access to more local events for those participating at Diez y Seis.