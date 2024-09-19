Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Farmers & Artisans Market to have eventful Saturday

Local News
0
Share:

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart, held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will have a special Saturday this weekend (Sept. 21) with the local FFA boosters on hand, the Lockhart Animal Shelter hosting pet adoptions, and Davenport Farms’ petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Farmers & Artisans Market will have its usual vendors as well as some others on hand Saturday.

Share:
Previous Article

Diez y Seis 2024

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION