Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter

April 4

01:49:18 300 Blk stairtown rd prairie lea ems call | no report asalvatierra 8243

02:59:11 Seminole trl dale suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8242

05:32:05 Fm 713 dale traffic hazard | made secure asalvatierra 8213

6:50:11 Hwy 142 traffic stop | citation asalvatierra 8243

07:06:02 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

07:21:02 14825 Blk fm 86 dale public service | follow up mrodgers 8210

07:48:41 Schuelke rd loose livestock | other mrodgers emc1

07:49:25 55 Blk wacorn rd – w sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

07:52:02 800 Blk mustang hollow lp buda public service-aco | other mrodgers 8210

8:27:06 Hwy 183 sb luling, debris in roadway | made secure mrodgers 8203

08:32:37 St johns rd debris in roadway | unable to locate mrodgers 8211

08:59:25 800 Blk spotted horse trl dale animal at large | unable to locate lbarrios 8213

09:28:56 500 Blk martindale rd san marcos, ems call | other mrodgers martindale fire recsue

09:30:01 Hwy 21 smoke investigation | cancel/disregard lbarrios

09:31:01 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | referred

To another agency mrodgers

09:34:00 Hwy 21 rd lockhart smoke investigation | fire call mrodgers esd11

09:40:24 100 Blk robinson rd lockhart public service | referred to another agency mrodgers 8210

09:42:51 Camino real kyle, injured deer or animal | made secure mrodgers 8213

10:15:31 1700 Blk schuelke rd lockhart loose livestock | unable to locate lbarrios 8211

10:25:01 300 Blk witter rd civil matter | other mrodgers 2402

10:35:58 2000 Blk ss colorado civil matter | other mrodgers 2112

11:08:04 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart public service | other lbarrios 8211

11:26:35 400 Blk westridge martindale stray dog | follow up mrodgers 8211

11:27:46 Shwy 80 hwy lockhart, reckless driving | other mrodgers

12:02:42 6100 Blk shwy 183 s hwy lockhart suicidal subject | unable to locate lbarrios 8210

12:13:18 200 Blk ss colorado st st traffic stop | citation lhiles 2112

12:27:25 400 Blk market st st lockhart warrant service | other mrodgers 2402

12:42:12 100 Blk harsh ln harwood death investigation | other lhiles 8213

12:44:22 Hwy 183 n traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2112

12:57:07 Hwy 183 traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2112

13:45:11 Hwy 183 n traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2112

14:08:03 14000 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2112

14:28:50 1300 Blk ss colorado st st traffic stop | citation lhiles 2112

14:40:26 5400 Blk schuelke rd kyle loud music | other mramirez 8211

14:59:08 Bluebonnet rd lockhart follow up investigation | other lhiles 8211

16:02:03 4400 Blk fm 3158 dale ems call | other lhiles mcmahan vfd

16:42:01 100 Blk lantana ln maxwell alarm medical | closed call mramirez esd11

16:51:13 600 Blk fm 1854 dale violation of protective order | other mramirez 8211

16:54:58 300 Blk witter rd lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 2401

18:09:43 600 Blk clear fork rd lockhart follow up investigation | closed call kzion 8224

18:12:27 100 Blk skylark dr martindale juvenile complaint | made secure mramirez 8223

18:15:21 700 Blk green acre dr grn dale harassment | other mramirez 8221

18:41:44 100 Blk rylea ct ct kyle suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8223

19:52:46 Powers cir loose livestock | unable to locate jsalinas 8221

20:02:33 6400 Blk fm 672 dale welfare concern | other lhiles 8221

20:38:54 100 Blk niederwald dr lockhart, juvenile complaint | other jsalinas 8223

21:12:34 100 Blk nwwanda’s ct ct martindale, mental subject | no report jsalinas 8223

April 5

01:41:25 600 Blk hillview dr buda, suspicious circumstance | cancel/disregard jsalinas

07:03:59 Fm 2720 kyle, public assist | closed call jsalinas 8210

07:45:31 Fm 86 welfare concern | mrodgers 8213

08:16:40 Sfm 2720 kyle, | arrest made mrodgers 8211

08:18:35 San jacinto st warrant service | mrodgers 8210

09:20:59 4700 Blk pettytown rd dale public service | closed call lbarrios 8210

09:29:02 500 Blk liveoak traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2103

10:13:34 Fm 3158 public service | report taken lbarrios 8213

10:16:50 2700 Blk dale ln lockhart verbal disturbance | closed call mrodgers 8211

10:18:44 100 Blk driftwood cv dale juvenile complaint | closed call lbarrios 8210

10:22:01 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

11:18:05 1000 Blk center st st traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2103

11:58:20 55 Blk live oak st maxwell welfare concern | other mrodgers 8211

12:07:21 100 Blk wanda’s ct martindale ems call | other lhiles martindale fire recsue

12:24:05 6200 Blk san marcos hwy prairie lea, ems call | referred to another agency lhiles

12:30:49 1600 Blk chamberlin rd dale animal attack | other lhiles 8211

12:47:11 1500 Blk sesunflower tr – se sector luling, fire-brush | closed call mramirez

12:49:12 600 Blk hillview rd dale missing person | other lhiles

13:03:00 100 Blk cordoniz cir cir dale animal welfare concern | follow up mramirez 8210

13:14:51 400 Blk church st st maxwell burn ban violation | closed call mramirez maxwell fire rescue

13:20:27 Williamson rd dale loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8213

14:18:18 100 Blk church st st maxwell fraud-money | closed call lhiles

14:32:17 600 Blk hillview dr dale missing person | closed call mramirez 8211

16:36:43 Skycrest dr martindale juvenile complaint | other lhiles 8213

17:55:47 200 Blk seroland rd #17 – sector se rd san marcos, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

18:40:47 Fm 1854 dale reckless driving | mramirez 8221

18:43:05 Hwy 142 maxwell debris in roadway | closed call mramirez 8211

19:58:01 1700 Blk williamson rd buda, public service | no report jsalinas 8221

20:36:21 San marcos hwy debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas 8220

20:40:54 Quail ridge dr buda, discharge firearms | unable to locate jsalinas 8221

20:46:11 5000 Blk fm 3158 luling, ems call | other jsalinas

21:19:22 100 Blk hays st st luling transport subject | other jsalinas

22:00:56 800 Blk rolling ridge rdge suspicious activity | found secure jsalinas 8221

22:16:57 4000 Blk pettytown rd rosanky, suspicious vehicle | cancel/disregard jsalinas

22:25:59 Hwy 142 vehicle pursuit | other jsalinas 6b1001

23:49:56 900 Blk ss guadalupe st st follow up investigation | other jsalinas 6b1001

April 6

00:38:02 1500 Blk swold lockhart rd – sector sw rd mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | other jsalinas

00:38:53 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | other jsalinas

00:40:12 2000 Blk nwwilliamson rd – nw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other jsalinas

00:41:56 2000 Blk nwwilliamson rd – nw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other jsalinas

04:19:17 80 Blk cozey circle cir welfare concern | cancel/disregard jsalinas 8224

08:43:39 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart public service | cancel/disregard lbarrios 8231

09:02:14 16985 Blk san marcos hwy martindale stray dog | closed call mrodgers 8232

09:27:48 Dove hill dr lockhart loose livestock | closed call lbarrios

10:34:18 100 Blk meadow trail dale civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2402

11:22:50 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

11:34:14 Hwy 21 livestock on roadway | closed call lbarrios

11:39:53 400 Blk market st st traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 2113

11:46:02 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

12:30:40 Salt flat rd grass fire | closed call mrodgers midco fire rescue

13:50:52 Fm 672 traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 8231

13:56:37 Hwy 183 sb traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 2113

14:14:42 55 Blk mesquite trl dale burn ban violation | closed call mramirez mcmahan vfd

14:42:31 17956 Blk fm 1322 animal welfare concern | closed call mrodgers

15:34:34 Hwy 80 debris in roadway | closed call mrodgers 8231

15:51:14 Hwy 142 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

16:11:29 100 Blk northridge ln martindale, fire-structure | closed call mrodgers maxwell fire rescue

19:18:45 100 Blk bonanza ln kyle-caldwell, suspicious person | closed call aross 8242

19:19:07 5200 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy lockhart harassment | other mramirez 8241

19:49:48 100 Blk mount sinai threats | report taken aross 8241

19:51:22 Fm 713 dale animal at large | closed call mramirez 8243

20:01:04 200 Blk maple st st luling mutual aid | closed call mramirez midco fire rescue

21:23:03 2100 Blk oak grove rd gr luling, disturbance | unable to locate aross 8243

23:23:52 100 Blk wmorning mist buda, theft | no report aross 8241

April 7

01:48:44 200 Blk second st st maxwell, ems call | referred to another agency aross

03:46:09 10070 Blk ee ih 10 hwy luling warrant service | closed call aross

22-04-0528 04/07/2022 05:56:29 4000 Blk williamson rd, public service | no report aross 8231

07:04:12 1200 Blk fm 2984, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8230

08:22:33 800 Blk lytton ln dale, ems call | closed call mrodgers esd11

09:10:45 400 Blk fm 1185 ct loose livestock | closed call lbarrios 8231

10:06:02 600 Blk hillview rd dale, missing person | other lbarrios 8231

10:23:33 Fm 2720 traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2306

10:39:05 Fm 2720 traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2306

10:46:06 6000 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2408

10:50:35 Fm 2720 traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2306

11:00:57 5500 Blk fm 713 dale stray dog | made secure mrodgers 8230

11:05:29 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector buda, multiple callers for active call | referred

To another agency mrodgers

11:07:02 98 Blk ss old spanish trl – n sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency mrodgers

11:08:44 Nesh 130 hwy lockhart, welfare concern | closed call mrodgers 8230

11:31:33 Fm 1854 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers 2111

11:43:59 Center point rd traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2107

11:54:34 Center point rd traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 2107

11:54:39 Hwy 80 fentress welfare concern | unable to locate lbarrios 8231

12:50:55 State park rd traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2107

12:54:25 500 Blk lytton ln dale alarm medical | closed call lbarrios

13:04:57 55 Blk mesquite trl dale neighbor dispute | closed call mrodgers 2111

13:06:40 1 Blk seriver ln fentress, juvenile complaint | closed call mrodgers

13:10:26 11348 Blk fm 1185 dale ems call | report taken lbarrios 8230

13:21:29 55 Blk wacorn rd – w sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

22-04-0572 04/07/2022 14:03:23 Fm 2720 traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2306

14:15:28 3200 Blk fm 713 lockhart loose livestock | closed call lbarrios

14:31:13 Hwy 21 traffic stop | citation mrodgers 2306

14:39:50 1300 Blk carter rd ems call | closed call mrodgers 8230

16:21:58 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart public service | closed call lbarrios 8231

17:16:39 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, reckless driving | closed call mramirez

17:31:41 Ehwy 80 rd san marcos, hit and run | closed call mrodgers 8243

17:44:39 300 Blk rocky rd kyle welfare concern | closed call mramirez

17:51:06 4100 Blk mule creek rd luling vehicle in roadway | unable to locate mramirez 8243

18:06:36 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez

18:07:16 91 Blk bavarian trl dale verbal disturbance | closed call mrodgers 8240

18:21:40 16985 Blk hwy 142 hwy martindale, assault | arrest made mrodgers

18:27:47 2300 Blk nwhwy 142 – nw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | closed call mramirez

18:35:41 8100 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy buda, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8243

18:38:08 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart follow up investigation | no report mramirez 8240

18:52:11 100 Blk huff st verbal disturbance | no report aross 8203

19:18:51 1000 Blk fox ln suspicious vehicle | unable to locate aross 8240

19:33:16 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart civil matter | closed call mramirez 8240

19:38:28 Martindale rd san marcos juvenile complaint | unable to locate mramirez 8242

19:39:48 900 Blk jolley rd ems call | no report aross brush 74

20:07:29 12943 Blk hwy 142 hwy martindale, ems call | no report aross

20:25:30 Fm 1854 lockhart, burn ban violation | no report aross brush 25

20:37:57 2200 Blk oak grove rd gr suspicious person | unable to locate aross 8243

20:50:17 400 Blk county line rd dale assault | referred to another agency mramirez 8242

21:07:49 2300 Blk ss colorado st alarm business | no report aross

21:39:55 100 Blk dustin’s dr kyle, disturbance | other aross

21:51:55 1400 Blk naustin road – n sector rd luling,

Multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard mramirez

21:55:17 500 Blk fm 2984 luling, assault | other mramirez 8243

21:56:35 200 Blk ssouth ln – s sector ln lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed

call mramirez

22:47:39 1300 Blk carter rd child custody dispute | no report aross 8240

23:04:27 Sh 130 nb lockhart, welfare concern | arrest made aross 8243

23:24:44 Ssh 130 nb 480 mm lockhart, welfare concern | cancel/disregard aross

23:59:16 10700 Blk nn hwy 183 hwy mustang ridge suicidal subject | other aross 8242

April 8

0:49:36 Swsh 130 rd lockhart, welfare concern | cancel/disregard aross

05:40:33 Fm 1854 lockhart, loose livestock | no report aross 8213

07:23:04 Fm 1854 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2403

08:52:57 400 Blk maverick dr dale ems call | closed call kdavila esd11

09:28:35 100 Blk joe’s place pl dale criminal mischief | report taken kdavila

10:42:42 Hillview rd loose livestock | made secure kdavila 8211

11:17:15 3100 Blk dry creek rd lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila squad 1107

11:22:09 3300 Blk barth rd dale grass fire | fire call kdavila dale vfd

11:27:14 500 Blk nsilent valley rd – n sector rd lockhart,

Multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard kdavila

11:36:19 400 Blk old colony line rd civil matter | closed call kdavila 2403

12:01:57 400 Blk maverick dr dale stray dog | unable to secure kdavila 8211

13:08:57 Hwy 21 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2304

13:11:35 1400 Blk old mcmahan rd lockhart ems call | closed call lhiles 8210

13:26:07 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call kdavila

13:30:17 14945 Blk fm 86 dale ems call | closed call kdavila dale vfd

22-04-0674 04/08/2022 13:35:47 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, | cancel/disregard lhiles

22-04-0675 04/08/2022 13:36:57 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle-Caldwell,

refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

22-04-0676 04/08/2022 13:38:01 98 Blk ss old spanish trl – n sector kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

22-04-0677 04/08/2022 14:20:38 200 Blk fannin st st martindale, | cancel/disregard lhiles

22-04-0678 04/08/2022 14:20:41 10596 Blk state park rd lockhart, refer to other agency | fire call kdavila

22-04-0679 04/08/2022 14:22:15 200 Blk fannin st st martindale neighbor dispute | closed call lhiles 8211

22-04-0680 04/08/2022 14:30:29 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, | cancel/disregard lhiles

22-04-0681 04/08/2022 14:34:32 1200 Blk reed dr public service | closed call kdavila 8210

22-04-0682 04/08/2022 14:45:00 San marcos hwy traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2304

22-04-0683 04/08/2022 15:00:50 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation lhiles 2304

22-04-0684 04/08/2022 15:19:36 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector buda, | cancel/disregard lhiles

22-04-0685 04/08/2022 15:21:41 800 Blk ebee creek rd dale grass fire | citation issued lhiles dale vfd

15:36:21 Callihan rd loose livestock | closed call kdavila

15:42:45 7300 Blk fm 713 dale suspicious vehicle | unable to locate lbarrios 8213

16:07:45 1800 Blk witter rd lockhart, grass fire | fire call kdavila brush 22

16:31:35 Hwy 142 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2110

17:02:28 Spring river dr burn ban violation | unable to locate kdavila martindale Fire rescue

17:15:52 80 Blk fourth st martindale, ems call | closed call kdavila brush 74

17:30:23 12763 Blk fm 1854 dale verbal disturbance | cancel/disregard lhiles

17:41:22 Camino real lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency kdavila

17:48:46 6900 Blk san marcos hwy prairie lea, public service | closed call kdavila

18:21:39 400 Blk old colony line rd dale, civil matter | citation kdavila 2409

19:00:15 Fm 713 stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8220

19:29:51 200 Blk tierra verde run buda, public service | no report jsalinas 8223

20:03:14 Fm 1854 dale, loose livestock | unable to locate jsalinas 8223

20:28:00 Fm 1854 citizen contact | no report jsalinas 2409

20:46:47 100 Blk joe’s place dale, criminal mischief | other lhiles 8223

21:41:08 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – nw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard jsalinas

22:37:31 3100 Blk fm 1854 cedar creek, hit and run | no report jsalinas 8223

23:23:11 400 Blk county line rd dale, ems call | closed call lhiles esd11

April 9

01:34:35 S colorado, traffic control/direct | other agency Contact jsalinas 8220

07:35:16 4800 Blk old mcmahan rd lockhart lift assist | closed call kdavila dale vfd

10:17:02 100 Blk savannah oaks dr dale, discharge firearms | closed call kdavila 8213

10:40:28 19843 Blk hwy 80 hwy martindale, welfare concern | closed call kdavila 8211

11:35:04 Hwy 142 martindale, reckless driving | cancel/disregard kdavila

12:01:35 3500 Blk ivy switch rd luling, child custody dispute | closed call kdavila 8213

12:08:00 82 Blk cozey circle cir luling, civil matter | closed call kdavila

12:14:42 5 Blk seeliger dr kyle public service-aco | closed call lhiles 8211

12:51:17 1200 Blk westwood rd lockhart, stray dog | closed call lhiles 8213

12:55:41 1500 Blk sandy creek rd red rock, public service | closed call lhiles 8211

13:19:39 700 Blk green acre dr grn dale, public service-aco | other lhiles 8211

13:25:47 1600 Blk fm 1854 dale, follow up investigation | other lhiles 8211

13:30:03 3400 Blk pettytown rd dale, ems call | closed call lhiles 8213

14:23:40 3500 Blk ivy switch rd luling, welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8211

14:53:25 Skyview dr martindale, juvenile complaint | unable to locate lhiles 1645

14:55:04 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

14:55:07 Hwy 80 martindale, grass fire | fire call kdavila martindale fire rescue

14:56:16 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

14:56:57 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

22-04-0768 04/09/2022 14:57:55 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other Agency contact lhiles

14:58:20 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | closed call kdavila

14:59:37 2300 Blk nwhwy 142 – nw sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other kdavila

15:01:52 2300 Blk shwy 142 – s sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other kdavila

15:03:37 400 Blk pebblestone rd dale, ems call | closed call kdavila 8213

15:24:25 8200 Blk shwy 183 s hwy lockhart, alarm business | cancel/disregard lhiles

16:06:51 15532 Blk fm 713 rosanky, welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8213

16:25:03 600 Blk longhollow rd austin, lift assist | fire call kdavila

16:31:43 Hwy 80 assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8210

16:41:58 Houston st,mutual aid | fire call kdavila brush 51

17:20:35 3500 Blk fm 713 assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8213

18:31:15 16405 Blk camino real dale, discharge firearms | cancel/disregard lhiles

19:43:43 Martindale lake rd maxwell public service | other lhiles 8221

19:54:10 100 Blk packard dr dale, ems call | other lhiles 8220

20:23:15 100 Blk nelle ln martindale, welfare concern | found secure jsalinas martindale Fire rescue

20:33:21 2000 Blk fm 713 lockhart, stray dog | other lhiles 8221

20:40:58 Hwy 20 lockhart, welfare concern | other lhiles 8223

21:03:11 Avis rd dale, suspicious person | other lhiles

21:37:08 300 Blk deer run disturbance | report taken jsalinas 8223

21:59:27 60 Blk pleasant valley ln bastrop, civil matter | closed call jsalinas

22:02:50 Pebblestone rd dale, loud music | other lhiles 8220

22:23:31 16405 Blk camino real lockhart, discharge firearms | other lhiles mr 2

22:31:27 Camino real assist motorist | other jsalinas 2304

22:33:35 800 Blk fm 1966 lockhart, theft prior | cancel/disregard lhiles

22:42:47 18505 Blk camino real lockhart, ems call | closed call jsalinas 2303

22:51:39 300 Blk st johns rd st cedar creek, discharge firearms | unable to locate jsalinas 8220

23:27:53 10800 Blk blk camino real , citizen contact | arrest made jsalinas 8221

23:28:37 Rustler pass kyle, discharge firearms | unable to locate jsalinas 8223

April 10

00:17:54 300 Blk spring river dr loud music | unable to locate jsalinas 8223

00:19:30 1400 Blk swaustin rd – sw sector rd luling, reckless driving | referred to another Agency jsalinas

00:28:23 Fox ln dale, loud music | no report jsalinas 8220

01:35:04 18505 Blk camino real buda, disturbance | cancel/disregard jsalinas

01:53:36 18500 Blk camino real citizen contact | closed call jsalinas 2304

06:35:55 5000 Blk fm 1854 discharge firearms | unable to locate jsalinas 8211

09:04:05 Hwy 80 martindale, loose livestock | sgt notified kdavila

11:26:27 500 Blk austin st st luling, mutual aid | closed call kdavila midco fire rescue

12:24:52 300 Blk reata ranch rd dale ems call | report taken kdavila 8211

12:34:34 Seawillow rd lockhart, loose livestock | other lhiles

13:01:27 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, ems call | referred to another agency lhiles

2 13:06:24 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

13:09:45 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

13:17:54 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

14:30:27 300 Blk witter rd dale, public service | other kdavila 8211

16:13:40 1300 Blk fm 1854 dale, fight in progress | other lhiles

16:31:02 27 Blk county line rd dale, children left alone | made secure lhiles 8210

16:56:52 Hwy 183 n, assist motorist | other lhiles mr 4

17:08:38 2500 Blk secamino real – se sector kyle, debris in roadway | other lhiles

17:14:21 200 Blk fm 1185 criminal trespass | other lhiles

17:38:27 400 Blk pebblestone rd dale, ems call | referred to another agency lhiles

18:14:38 9400 Blk hwy 142 public service | no contact kdavila 8223

19:06:10 7400 Blk hwy 142 hwy , ems call | closed call kdavila maxwell fire rescue

19:42:20 900 Blk nn magnolia , assist another agency | other agency Contact jsalinas 8224

20:44:30 Fm 110 missing person | closed call jsalinas 8223 loose livestock | referred to another

Agency lhiles 8224

21:43:34 Easy st dale, smoke investigation | other lhiles brush 25

22:19:37 100 Blk apaloosa trl mustang ridge, suspicious activity | no report jsalinas 8221

22:34:24 100 Blk easy st dale, disturbance | criminal trespass warrant issued jsalinas 8220