Entertainment Calendar

Thursday, April 14

Lockhart Arts & Crafts

Sheverb & Garrett T. Capps, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke with Bigg Show and G-man, 6-9 p.m.

Courthouse Grounds

Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County Health Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Lockhart Arts & Crafts

Mark Willenborg & The Shufflehawks, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Will Southern, 8-10 p.m.

The Pearl

Mark Cruz and Friends, 8-10 p.m.

Best Little Wine and Books

Grand Opening Party

Dj Big Lebowski 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Old Pal

Craig Marshall Trio, 9:30 p.m.