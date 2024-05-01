Edwards crowned Mr. Texas Southern University Share:







LPR staff

Jackie Edwards, Jr., a 2021 graduate of Lockhart High School and a former quarterback/cornerback for the Lions, has been crowned Mister Texas Southern University for the 2024-25 school year.

Edwards recently competed in the Houston school’s 23rd annual scholarship pageant.

The pageant consisted of five categories that were decided by a panel of judges: interview, Tiger spirit wear, talent, formal wear, and an impromptu Q&A. In addition, a student body vote was held.

Edwards won the interview category, tied for the talent category, and garnered most of the votes from the student body.

When it comes to involvement on campus, Edwards is quite engaged. Currently, he serves as a residential assistant for TSU Residential Life and Housing and is the TSU Career Center Ambassador.

Edwards is a Spring ’23 initiate of the Delta Theta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., where he serves as chaplain.

During the fall of 2022, Edwards transferred from Texas Wesleyan University to Texas Southern University. At present, he is a junior majoring in Radio, Television, and Film. Most recently, he served as Mister Junior (2023-2024) and has accepted a summer 2024 internship with the Houston Astros.

Edwards is the son of Jackie, Sr. and Dr. Sherrie Edwards, and brother to Jessika and Jada Edwards.