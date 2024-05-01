Cinco de Mayo, First Friday combine for big weekend Share:







The Caldwell County Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will begin its two-day Cinco de Mayo celebration at the same time as First Friday in downtown Lockhart.

While First Friday has its stretch from 5-8 p.m. with many downtown businesses staying open later than usual, Cinco de Mayo kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes until midnight.

Cinco de Mayo schedule:

Friday, May 3

6-6:30 p.m. “Tejano Man” Chris Tristan with Hot Tejano

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Quemazon

8:15-9:45 p.m. – The Stateline Band

10:30 p.m.-midnight – Marcos Orozco

Saturday, May 4

7:30-9 a.m. – Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K

Noon-10:30 p.m. — DJ X-Ray with Hot Tejano

Noon-1 p.m. – Mariachi Clasico

1:30-2:45 p.m. – The George Mercado Band

3:30-4:45 p.m. – Los Gatos 512

6-7:15 p.m. – La Lexxion

8-9:15 p.m. – M-Dos

10:30-midnight – The Hometown Boys

As for First Friday, the Lockhart Post-Gallery is having artist Kelsey Archibold showing month-long from 5-8 p.m. See more on her exhibit on Page 3.

Commerce Gallery is having an Open House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m. The artists include Jason Archer and Adde Russell.

Archer is an American visual artist, and pioneer of contemporary arts in Austin. His work fuses Pop Art and cultural archetypes to create modern myths that reimagine historical events, natural phenomena or existing ritual.

Born in Southern California and the daughter of a Marine Corp Colonel, Russell has called many places home. She graduated from Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts in 2000, spending several years exhibiting her work from New York to Italy.

As for live music, The Shut Up, Garrett T. Capps, and Country Willie Edwards will be playing at Lockhart Ars & Craft from 7-11:55 p.m.

Armadillo Road will be at Ole Pal from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL will also feature multiple artists with Charley Ramsay on stage from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and The Merles from 8-10 p.m.