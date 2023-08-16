Boggy Creek fire wreaks havoc in area Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A fire likely started by a tire blowout on a tractor trailer traveling on SH 130 on Friday, Aug. 11, started a roadside grass fire that eventually consumed 228.6 acres about 4 miles west of Lockhart before finally being 100 percent contained more than 48 hours later.

Referred to as the Boggy Creek fire, the fire did not burn any structures, but the driver did sustain severe burns and was air-evacuated to an area hospital. No update has been received regarding his condition.

The fire was under the jurisdiction of the Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department, but multiple agencies responded, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from the Texas National Guard and the Texas Forest Service worked for several hours fighting the fire.

Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said other agencies helping fight the fire included Mid-County VFD, Martindale VFD, Tri-Community VFD, Lockhart Fire Department, Luling Fire Department, Travis County FD BN 11, Austin Fire Department Wildfire Task Force, TIFMAS Wildfire Task Force, Texas A&M Texas Forest Service, Texas Instrastate Mutual Aid System Strike Team 150, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and DDC 18A New Braunfels. Others on hand included the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Caldwell County Constables Office Precinct #1, Justice of the Peace Precinct #1, County Commissioners Precinct 1 and 2, Lockhart EMS, and Caldwell County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Rangel also noted support roles from the American Red Cross, Lockhart ISD, Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center and the Calvary Chapel for opening their doors as evacuation and cooling centers during the fire, and citizens of Lockhart for donating water, Gatorade and food for the firefighters. Also, the Caldwell County Animal Control staged a colling area to assist with livestock evacuations.

The Texas A&M Texas Forest Service used a dozer to create a break for the blaze.

Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Samantha Lewis said the truck fire had melted so much that investigators were still looking at what caused the fire, but it is believed to be a tire’s blowout or perhaps mechanical issues.

A total of 133 residents were evacuated from their home during the fire.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that he had issued a disaster declaration for 191 Texas counties in response to widespread wildfire activities.