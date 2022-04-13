Danny Michael Fox Share:







(well known as “Pappy” by his friends)

Danny’s struggle with numerous health issues ended on Sunday afternoon, February 27, 2022 at 4:34 when his heart stopped beating while he slept. He was only 19 days from being 73 years old. His parents, Hubert C. and Pauline (Burgess) Fox preceded him in death, as did his youngest son, Steven Daniel Fox, and daughter-in-law, Vanessa, his brother, Rick Fox, and sister-in-law, Jenny, and his sister, Debbie Clark, and brother-in-law, Glen. Also passed are his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Mary Henderson, and two brothers in law, Jim Henderson and Bill Henderson, III.

Danny was born in Gainesboro, Tennessee on March 17, 1949 – but grew up in Cookerville, where he graduated in 1967 from Algood High School. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he completed several hundred hours of extensive technical training in the repair and maintenance of the military’s single and multiple engine jet aircraft . His leadership, extensive knowledge of the aircraft maintenance field, his outstanding initiative and devotion to duty earned Danny the Air Force’s Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, while serving in the Vietnam War in which he did two tours of duty. He was stationed at numerous air bases, both stateside and abroad throughout the years, but finally ended up at Bergstrom AFB, in Austin, Texas for the last eight years of his career. Here, he was assigned to “Flight Safety” with his focus directed at investigating and reporting aircraft accidents. In December, 1990 – Tech Sergeant (TSGT) Danny M. Fox retired from the United States Air Force, after more than 20 years of service. Let it be noted while in the Air Force, he had two sons, Phillip C. (July , 1975) Steven D. (October, 1976). Both boys brought him such pride and joy that he had never experienced. Also, while in the Air Force Danny had become proactive in motorcycle safety – taking on the responsibility of teaching a “Motorcycle Safety Course” on the base.

Danny had basically decided to stay and make Austin his home by the time he retired because he already developed friendships with so many people with whom he shared common interests, such as Harley Davidson motorcycles, Budweiser beer, Beverley’s Bar, and the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution … to name a few. Also, his love of our Country, for he was quite a patriotic soul. A great number of these people he maintained relationships with through the decades that came to pass. With some he stayed especially close. He treasured these friends. They called him “Pappy.”

Soon after leaving the Air Force, “Pappy” enrolled in a commercial truck driving school and got his CDL. He hauled various freight from coast to coast for about 5-6 years. Then he went to work locally working for Cook Mail Services, Inc. He got involved with company politics here, becoming the local Postal Labor Union Representative, but only for a few years, due to health concerns. It was about this time he got involved in the security of Beverly’s Bar, staying in an RV behind the bar.

It was several years later, in January 2003, “Pappy” and “Rabbit” (who had been friends since the 1980’s) got together. Then in 2006 they moved out of Austin into the country, between Lockhart and Luling, where “Rabbit” already had property next to her family. After a rather lengthy engagement , “Pappy” and “Rabbit” were married on November 22, 2016. “Pappy” began to have some serious health problems back in the 1990’s, but had them somewhat under control until 2017 when he began a severe decline, with a few heart attacks and a couple of strokes. It ultimately changed completely with the amputation of his right leg which would not heal properly thus proving the need to stay in one rehabilitation facility after another. And, this put a drain on his strength, making him very tired and leading to his passing six weeks ago.

“Pappy” is survived by his wife “Rabbit” (Kathryn Fox); his son, Phillip Fox and wife, Chrissy; granddaughters, Patience, Harmony, Karisa and Angel; great-grandson, Elija; step-son, Noah Glasgow; and grandchildren, Reid Hanna, Caden Glasgow Tippett, Payton Glasgow and Kaylynn Cash. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and familyish friends.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Lockhart VFW hall (3 miles south of town) at 12 noon – with interment of his ashes at the Mineral Springs Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.