Frankie Alejandro, III, age 47, beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on August 15, 2022. He entered this world on January 31, 1975 in Austin, Texas, born to Francisco Alejandro and Carolina Vaquera Alejandro.

He is survived by his daughters, Victoria Alejandro and Ryan, Andrea Perez and J.P., Mikayla Alejandro and Adam, son Daniel Pena, sister Veronica Alejandro and Silvester, sister Corina Cantarero; granddaughter Catalina Perez; grandson Kash Leyendecker; grandson Nathaniel Martinez; grandson Marcelo Perez; grandson Alexander Pena; and one Grandchild on the way, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Frankie loved spending time with his family, especially with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed barbecuing and watching his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. Another of his passions was fishing and traveling.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jose Severo Perez, Adam Martinez, Rene Galindo, Eddie Alejandro, Brian Alejandro, and Gabriel Alejandro.

The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love, support, prayers, and memories shared during this difficult time.