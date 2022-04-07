Roland “Boo” Holz Share:







Roland “Boo” Holz, born on October 25, 1940 in Lockhart, Texas to Adolph and Flo Holz passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas with his most beloved Grandson, Justin Voss by his side.

Roland is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 50 years, Roma Jechow Holz, daughter Roxane Holz Voss and sister, Florence M Vickery. Roland is survived by his Grandson, Justin Voss.

Roland and Roma married on August 28, 1965 and lived in New Braunfels until moving to Marion, Texas in 1973. Roland supported and encouraged his daughter Roxane’s softball, basketball, volleyball and 4-H activities.

Roland retired from Monotech Metal Fabricators and filled his retirement time with teaching Justin all about farming. They worked side by side in the hay fields and Justin started at a young age as Roland imparted his many years of experience to his young apprentice. The work was heard but the time they spent together forged a long and lasting bond. Justin learned the value of hard work and has many fond memories of the hot days in the field.

For fun, Roland and Justin would travel to Antique Car shows and Tractor Pulls. They enjoyed this so much that they eventually started buying old tractors and rebuilding them and began competing in the pulls. Roland was more excited than Justin about the pulls and was always boasting about Justin’s mechanical skills and attention to details on the tractors. Roland’s eyes would light up when he shared stories about the progress they were making on a new tractor or the preparations underway for the next pull. Roland even competed at the age of 80 with Justin cheering him on. The trailer was always full as Roland wanted to take all the tractors to the pulls.

When Roland was spending time away from the pulls, you could find him dining at any of the local Marion restaurants where he was a regular or at a local dance hall, impressing the ladies with his dance moves and shiny new boots. He enjoyed dancing and visiting with his numerous friends at the dance halls.

Public visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels TX 78130 on May 13, 2022 from 4:00pm-6:00pm with the Memorial Service starting at 6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-County Antique Tractor Pullers Association, 4465 FM 471 N, Rio Medina, Texas 78066

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Holz family.