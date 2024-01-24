Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Joseph Goynes, teacher at PRIDE High School.

Subjects: Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2.

Hometown: Sinton, Texas.

Where did you graduate? Southwest Texas State University (Texas State) with a Bachelors of Science in Education and a Mathematics major and History minor.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching in Lockhart ISD is the emphasis on the total student and the teamwork.”

How would your friends describe you? “They would say that I am a very nice, considerate, gentle soul.”

What values are important to you? “I value family, treating others as yourself, and putting God above all else.”

Talents: “My talent used to be sports, but now it’s songwriting, playing guitar and singing.”

Favorite Books: Lonesome Dove.

Favorite Music: “Classic Country, but I enjoy all genres.”

Hobbies: “My hobbies include song writing, guitar playing, singing and performing, and leading a band.”

Family: “My wife, JoAnn; my sons, William (29) and Jason (19); and my dogs, Bucky and Jolie.”