Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach and at which school: Joseph Goynes, teacher at PRIDE High School.
Subjects: Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2.
Hometown: Sinton, Texas.
Where did you graduate? Southwest Texas State University (Texas State) with a Bachelors of Science in Education and a Mathematics major and History minor.
Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching in Lockhart ISD is the emphasis on the total student and the teamwork.”
How would your friends describe you? “They would say that I am a very nice, considerate, gentle soul.”
What values are important to you? “I value family, treating others as yourself, and putting God above all else.”
Talents: “My talent used to be sports, but now it’s songwriting, playing guitar and singing.”
Favorite Books: Lonesome Dove.
Favorite Music: “Classic Country, but I enjoy all genres.”
Hobbies: “My hobbies include song writing, guitar playing, singing and performing, and leading a band.”
Family: “My wife, JoAnn; my sons, William (29) and Jason (19); and my dogs, Bucky and Jolie.”