Leander takes 3 from Lions Share







Lockhart came up short against a tough Leander Glenn, 65-40, last week in high school basketball action.

Leander Glenn also won the Junior Varsity game, 54-46, and the Freshman game, 66-23.

“I was very impressed with how we played on Friday night,” Lockhart Head Coach Collin Harts said. “We were short-handed and did not let that faze us. Our guys came out with some fire, and we played every single defensive possession tough.

“Glenn was a much bigger team than us, but we made them work for everything they got. We were down 27-24 in the 3rd quarter with 4 minutes left to go. We had opportunities that we just did not capitalize on during those last 4 minutes of the quarter. Teams like that will take advantage of that. We would force up a bad shot, which led to them pushing in transition and knocking down 3’s. They went on to hit five 3’s before the end of the third quarter. But overall, I told them how proud of them I was because we executed on offense and played one of our better defensive games.”

Sophomore Jay Villalobos was the lone Lion in double-figures with 17 points. Freshman Johnny Ford added 8 points, followed by sophomore DJ Anthony with 6, and senior Brady Stephenson and junior Jordan Ortiz with 3 each.

Lockhart played at Cedar Park on Tuesday and will host Leander Rouse Friday.