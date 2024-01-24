Basketball Shootout set for March 21 Share:







LISD

Clear Fork Elementary is hosting the 4th annual VFE Basketball Shootout on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Lockhart High School gym.

Each selected shooter will be given one minute to make as many free throws as possible the day of the event. In addition, prior to the event, shooters can accumulate points via donations. For every $10 donated, the shooter will receive one basket to go toward their overall total. Donations are managed via the GiveButter website. Each shooter will be given a link to shar with friends, family, and supporters. There is no minimum asked of each shooter or required of them. All funds raised will directly benefit the students of Clear Fork Elementary.

Scoring is based on a combination of dollars raised and points made at the event. Awards will be given in the following categories:

* Overall MVP (combined number of free throws and money raised)

* Most money raised

* Highest number of free throws – adults

* Highest number of free throws – students