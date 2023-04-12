Martindale Library Kite Day Share:







Special to the LPR

On April 1, the library hosted the 3rd Annual Kite Day at Bates Park to celebrate springtime in Martindale. It was a great success again this year. This year’s Kite Day activities were expanded to not only the free Kites for those attending, but also to Stomp Rockets, Bubbles, Frisbee Golf, Basketball, Paper Airplane folding and the Mentos & Coke demonstrations. There were over 129 participants which was a wonderful increase of the number of people attending from the past two years.

Sage Capital Bank again awarded a grant to the Martindale Community Library to help with funding of this very popular event. Phi Gamma Delta and Chi Omega from Texas State University assisted the Martindale children as kids and parents went from station to station enjoying all of the activities in the park. The library hopes to expand our Kite Day next year with even more “air and wind” activities.