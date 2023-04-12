One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest closes Sunday at Gaslight-Baker Share:







The stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor, candor, and unforgiveable characters.

When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be a less restrictive environment. But Nurse Rached runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy ad the inflexible Rached soon affects all the ward’s patients.

By Dale Wasserman, based on Ken Kesey’s novel

Directed by Ameer Mobarak

Final shows:

Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.