Coco Brothers Memorial run set for June 17 Share:







Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department

The Coco Brothers Memorial 5K/10K will be June 17 at 7 a.m. beginning in downtown Maxwell and heading out to some county roads.

The 5K will be $20 ($15 for 18-and-under) and the 10K will be $25 ($15 for 18-and-under). The run is a memorial run to remember Assistant Fire Chief Jonathon Coco and Firefighter Hunter Coco, with all proceeds donated to the Texas Firewalkers.

Online registration is available at cocobros5k10k.com.

The run will benefit Texas Firewalkers. The lives of both Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and Firefighter Hunter Coco will be celebrated while raising money for a good cause.

The Texas Firewalkers is a non-profit charitable organization that aids families displaced by residential fire, supports First Responder incidents, and provides hot meals to communities effected by natural disasters across Texas. Texas Firewalkers has also created a safety network to provide a disaster deployment response that is funded completely by donations and their annual events.

After the incident last year where the Coco brothers lost their lives in Lockhart while returning from a fire in an accident, the Maxwell fire family had a tough time navigating the great loss. Texas Firewalkers came in and provided hot meals to not only our volunteer fire department but the whole community that attended the service for our boys. They cooked, served, and cleaned up after themselves without asking for anything in return. After the event, they also donated our first set of memorial challenge coins (via Dutycoin.com) where in turn they were sold them in order to provide relief for the families the boys left behind. The hope is that the funds raised from the run will benefit Texas Firewalkers so they can continue to provide such valuable assistance to those that need it.

Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department ESD No. 2 will be partnering with For the Love of Go, Texas Firewalkers, and other organizations’ social media accounts to promote this event.

There are $1,000 Gold Sponsorships, $500 Silver Sponsorships, and $250 Bronze Sponsorships available. Anyone interested can go to cocobros5k10k.com and use the donate button.