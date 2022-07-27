Local entertainment lineup
Wednesday, July 27
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Old Pal
Tommy Luke, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Annie Get Your Gun, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Craig Marshall, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Jamie Krueger Group, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Annie Get Your Gun, 8 p.m.
Kreuz Market
Drew Moreland, 2-5 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Lockhart Hawks & Austin Drag Game After Party, 8-11:55 p.m.
Old Pal
je’Texas, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
El Dorado
Brunch food & show — Cheri Bomb, XTRA, and Maxine LaQueene, 2 shows: Noon and 3 p.m.
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Annie Get Your Gun, 2 p.m.
The PEARL
W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
The PEARL
HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.