Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Local entertainment lineup

Local News
0
Share:

Wednesday, July 27

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Old Pal

Tommy Luke, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Craig Marshall, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Jamie Krueger Group, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 8 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Drew Moreland, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Lockhart Hawks & Austin Drag Game After Party, 8-11:55 p.m.

Old Pal

je’Texas, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

El Dorado

Brunch food & show — Cheri Bomb, XTRA, and Maxine LaQueene, 2 shows: Noon and 3 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 2 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

The PEARL

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.

Share:
Previous Article

Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter

Next Article

Stahly joins LPR as Advertising Director￼

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION