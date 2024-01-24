LISD CTE celebrated at Commissioners Court Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart ISD Career and Technical Education Coordinator Rachel Sotelo noted at Caldwell County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning that 92 percent of Lockhart High School students take one or more CTE classes to aid with their college and career readiness.

LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said those numbers were something to be celebrated.

Several students also addressed Commissioners, telling their courses and pathways in CTE. They included Blayn Hernandez (Collision), Charles Wilson (CCMA), Guadalupe Arzate Rodriguez (Pharm Tech), Peyton Crabill (Education), Jayden Kimball (FFA), Franzica Garcia (Culinary), and Aliza Salazar (Culinary).

The LHS Culinary students made treats that were presented to Commissioners.

A proclamation was read by Caldwell County Attorney Chase Goetz designating February as Career and Technical Education Month.

In other business:

Caldwell County Chief of Emergency Management, Hector Rangel, said he had seen some of the lowest fire possibility numbers “in a long, long time” due to the recent rains, which were expected to continue for the next several days. Therefore, the burn ban remains off in Caldwell County.

Christine Ohlendorf was appointed to the Board of Caldwell County Community Services Foundation.

Commissioners approved a grant application for the Rural Law Enforcement Program that Sheriff Mike Lane said, if received, would go toward equipment such as radios, vests, computers, a new drone, etc.

A preliminary plat consisting of seven residential lots on about 13.18 acres on Callihan Road and Bugtussle Lane was approved.

The final plat of Tenny Creek Ranch consisting of 20 residential lots on about 60.58 acres located on Hall Road in Luling was approved.

The final plat for Spanish Oaks consisting of 11 residential lots on about 20.03 acres located on Old Colony Line Road and Spanish Oaks Road was approved.

A preliminary plat for Sage Hills Estates consisting of 12 residential lots on about 62.32 acres located on Tower Road was approved.

A final plat for Sandy Creek Estates consisting of 8 residential lots on about 27.41 acres located on Sandy Creek Road was approved.

A donation of $100,000 was approved between Caldwell County and Sagada Dos LLC, to construct, maintain, and repair a concrete road within the Sagada Dos subdivision located at Aguila Road off 1950 Homannville Trail in Lockhart.