Public Hearing set for possible Transportation Bond

Caldwell County Commissioners at their bi-monthly meeting Tuesday listened to American Structurepoint Principal Will Conley address the Capital Improvement Plan and more specifically, the Transportation Bond for the county.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said the necessary documents had been prepared for the Aug. 13 Commissioners Court and its Public Hearing for the bond.

Conley said about a billion dollars of projects had been identified.

“The court will receive this draft and make a recommendation at a public hearing if it wants to put this before voters in November,” Conley said.

In other business:

Haden read several proclamations Tuesday, including calling for a public hearing on Aug. 27 for the creation of the Prairie Lea Public Improvement District (PID).

Haden read a proclamation commemorating the 18th anniversary of the death of U.S. Army Private First Class Kristian Menchaca, paying tribute to his memory and service. Menchaca was killed in 2006 fighting in Iraq. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. Randolph Goodman of Gary Job Corps also spoke to honor Menchaca.

Haden read a proclamation designating July 30 as Hot Air Balloon Memorial Day in Caldwell County. (See related article on this page.)

Haden also read a proclamation for Parole Supervision Week recognizing Pretrial, Probation, and 55 years of serving the Criminal Courts of Caldwell, Comal, and Hays Community Supervision and Corrections Department (CSCD).

Commissioners approved the purchase of a new truck for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $67,993.30.

As County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel was speaking regarding the burn ban, rain poured down upon the Caldwell County Courthouse.

Rangel said there had been a few grass fires over the last couple of weeks but noted most of those had been manmade.

Rangel said the forecast show from 40-60 percent chances of rain for a while, therefore recommending to keep the burn ban off “with the substantial rain we’re going to get over the next week.” Commissioners approved Rangel’s request.

Commissioners also approved:

A Preliminary Plat for Lantana Subdivision consisting of 469 residential lots on about 150.32 acres located on County View Road.

The Final Plat for Cotton Gateway, Phase 1, consisting of 294 lots on about 139.72 acres located at Farm to Market 21 and William Pettus Road.