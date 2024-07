Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, July 24

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Bookish Book Club (Encyclopedia of Faeries, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Steph Cash, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 26

Load Off Fanny’s

Haley Tuck and Dustin Welch, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Deuce Bennett, 9:30-11:30

The PEARL

Jim Mayer Duo, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Load Off Fanny’s

Mike Ethan Messick, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Rita Bliss, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Christopher Seymore & The Western Cosplay, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Geronimo VFW Dance

Rex Allen McNiel, 3-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

One Minute Song Idea: Song Session with Charley Ramsay, 4-7:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Load Off Fanny’s

Bear Mugford and Ben White, 5 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.

* — Ticketed event