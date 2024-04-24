Cinco de Mayo highlights Hispanic culture Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The two-day Cinco de Mayo celebration hopes to have an even larger crowd than last year since it will not be the same weekend as the local high school’s senior prom.

The fun begins in downtown Lockhart at 6 p.m. Friday evening, lasting until midnight, then goes all day Saturday. The 14th annual Cinco de Mayo 5K/10Kruns will begin at 7:30 a.m. Entertainment starts up on the square at noon and last until midnight.

This year, Cinco de Mayo Chairman Jonathan Gonzales said there will be 45 vendors, ranging in food from Brazilian, Filipino, Mexican, and barbecue, as well as hand-crafted jewelry, and custom air-brush T-shirts.

“A lot of them will push our Hispanic culture,” Gonzales said. “We’re trying to get everyone to come together and create memories. With our town growing, this is an opportunity for new faces to meet other new faces and embrace the Hispanic culture.”

The event, as always, is free. The musical stage will be on the southwest corner of the downtown Lockhart square.

Schedule of events

Friday, May 3

6-6:30 p.m. “Tejano Man” Chris Tristan with Hot Tejano

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Quemazon

8:15-9:45 p.m. – The Stateline Band

10:30 p.m.-Midnight – Marcos Orozco

Saturday, May 4

7:30-9 a.m. – Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K

Noon-10:30 p.m. — DJ X-Ray with Hot Tejano

Noon-1 p.m. – Mariachi Clasico

1:30-2:45 p.m. – The George Mercado Band

3:30-4:45 p.m. – Los Gatos 512

6-7:15 p.m. – La Lexxion

8-9:15 p.m. – M-Dos

10:30-Midnight – The Hometown Boys