Five Lions to further athletic careers at college level

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Five more Lockhart High School student-athletes will continue their athletic/academic endeavors at the college level after signing letters-of-intent last week at the Lions’ Den before a large crowd of family and friends.

Mayra Varillas signed with the Cisco College Wranglers to play soccer.

Giselle Corona-Carrillo also signed to play soccer with the John Wood University (Quincy, Illinois) Blazers.

The other three were all cross country stars at LHS, including two Lady Lions and a male athlete.

Adriana Rodriguez signed with the St. Edwards University (Austin) Hilltoppers.

Ashley Ramirez signed with the Murray State College (Tishomingo, Oklahoma) Aggies/

Zeke Sanchez signed with the Texas Lutheran University (Seguin) Bulldogs.

Veteran Lockhart Boys’ Cross County Head Coach Scott Hippinsteel predicts great things in college for Sanchez.

“Zeke started running in junior high and he was a beast there,” Hippensteel said. “In high school, he’s been one of our top five runners all four years. He’s helped us win three different titles. He’s 14th best all-time for the 1,600 meters.

“Zeke is really meant for college because in college he can run the 5,000 and the 10,000, which is 3 miles and 6 miles, and he will be tough. I know the conference Zeke is going into and he can be the conference champion as a freshman, not only in cross-country but in the 5,000 and 10,000.”

Lady Lions’ Cross Country Head Coach was particularly proud of his student-athletes continuing their education.

“They are continuing their academics, so that’s always the thing that makes me proud,” Ortiz said. “They might be going for sports, but in life we need to pursue better things. Furthering our education is always a top priority. Taking this step is a very scary thing for everybody, but they’ve accepted that challenge. They are going to promote the name of Lockhart, not just in Texas, but in other states as well.

“Ashley has grown tremendously. She never gave up on sports and she never gave up on her grades. She is one of the best. It’s been great to see her grow throughout the years. Adriana has always been dedicated and is always wanting to do what is the best for her and for her family.”

LHS Girls’ Soccer Head Coach Payton Swieczkowski said Varillas knew the game of soccer inside and out.

“I’ve never seen anyone work so hard consistently,” Swieczkowski said. “You see things so differently on the field. You see it so quickly. It’s been so fun to watch you. I am ready to drive wherever your school will be playing.”