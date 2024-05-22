Teenagers identified for graffiti vandalism Share:







LPR staff

A pair of teenagers — 18 and 16 in age – have been identified by the Lockhart Police Department in connection with graffiti placed on both the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and The Original Black’s Barbecue in downtown Lockhart.

Through a spokesperson, the City of Lockhart said the individuals are facing multiple counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, although no arrests have been made.

Community members reportedly identified the suspects through a security surveillance video posted via the Lockhart Police Department.