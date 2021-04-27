Caldwell County agreement with tubing outfitters extended Share:







The memorandum of understanding between Caldwell County and two river tubing outfitters that operate along a three-mile stretch of the San Marcos River that runs through the county will continue for another year with no apparent changes.

The MOU, which was first approved in 2015, calls for Texas State Tubes and Don’s Fish Camp in Martindale to help the county station law enforcement near launch and take-out points by each providing up to $41,520 annually plus additional money for equipment and uniform replacement.

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved renewing the agreement, which covers the first Saturday in May through Labor Day weekend, amid requests by concerned residents and business owners living along the river to include stronger language related to actual operations of the river, including keeping it clean, keeping the noise level low and educating customers before they are allowed on the river.

