SPORTS BRIEFS: Lions look to put end to playoff drought this week

The Lockhart Lions have experienced a 28-year playoff drought, but they have good reason to hope that ends this season.

With just the second game of a home-and-away series against Austin LASA (7-6) this week left to play at press time, the Lions (8-5) are in sole possession of third place and are one and a half games ahead of Crockett (6-6).

The Lions beat Austin LASA 6-3 on the road on Tuesday night, and have just the other half of the home-and-away series left between them and a playoff berth.

McCallum and Anderson are tied for the district lead, with each having a 12-0 record.

The top four finishers in District 17-5A will qualify for the playoffs.

“If we win out, we will be in third place,” said head coach Trey Honeycutt. “If we split with LASA, we could potentially end in a two- or three-way tie with Crockett. A lot depends on what happens this week.”

The Lions climbed comfortably over the .500 mark this week with a pair of decisive victories over Northeast Early College, outscoring them 34-2 in two games.

On Saturday, the Lions beat the Raiders 17-1 on the strength of a seven-run fourth inning. Derek Gannon got the win for the Lions, but Landon Hernandez, Ethan Bryant, Nick Ogeda and Jackie Edwards Jr. each took a turn in relief.

SOFTBALL

Lady Lions bi-district playoff schedule set

The Lockhart Lady Lions cracked the top 25 in the state polls this week after completing an undefeated district campaign and clinching the No. 1 seed heading into this week’s bi-district playoff game.

The Lady Lions will face fourth-place Pflugerville Hendrickson. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. Friday in Lockhart and Game 2 will be played at noon at Hendrickson.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2.

The Lady Lions ask all who attend to wear their white shirts in support of their team.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lockhart’s season draws to close at regionals

The Lions track and field season came to an end over the weekend in Humble, with Kennedy Roland and Anthony Parra coming in as Lockhart’s top finishers.

Roland finished eighth place in the girls high jump, clearing a height of 5-0, and Parra finished 10th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.88.

The 4X100 meter girls relay team of Layla Chambers, Landis Moorhead, Kylee Prasek and Star Fletcher-Shoels finished 13th place. Fletcher-Shoels also finished 13th in the long jump, and Moorhead finished in 15th in the triple jump.

For the boys, James Franco finished 13th place in the 3200-meter run, Sean Mendez finished 15th in the pole vault and Clayton Foster finished 14th in the discus.

FOOTBALL

Spring football game announced

Lockhart’s intrasquad spring football game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Lions Stadium.

The exhibition game will wrap up spring football practice, which begins Monday. Practices will be held from 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m. Monday-Friday, with additional practice time taking place during athletic periods.