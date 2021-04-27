Post Register

Portables headed to Lockhart ISD campuses

With campuses in Lockhart ISD operating at more than 90 percent capacity, the LISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously voted to approve spending more than $1.1 million on the purchase and setup of seven portable buildings for three separate campuses.
The seven classroom portables will cost $778,110, with an additional $354,000 to cover permits, electricity, water, technology, fire alarms, sidewalks and fencing.
Four of the portables will be installed at Lockhart High School, two will be placed at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary, and one will be placed at Bluebonnet Elementary.
District Superintendent Mark Estrada said the move was not being made to address future growth, but to address the current state of the district.

