30-year baseball playoff drought ends for Lions







The last time the Lockhart Lions advanced to the playoffs in baseball, George H.W. Bush was president, Ann Richards was the governor of Texas, and it’s likely that the parents of many of the players on the current roster hadn’t met.

That’s how long 30 years is. But a 30-year playoff drought for the Lions came to an end on Monday in spectacular fashion, with Lockhart dispatching LASA 23-13 to clinch third place in District 17-5A.

The Lions qualified for their first playoff berth in three full decades in their final game of the season — a game that had been rescheduled four times due to weather concerns and other logistics.

The noon Monday start meant the Lions got to play their win-and-in contest on their home field rather than in Georgetown, where the game would have been played on Saturday before torrential rain swept through the area.

Lockhart’s bi-district playoff series will be at home against Elgin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. The Lions will travel to Elgin on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start. If necessary, a tiebreaker game will follow 30 minutes after Game 2.

