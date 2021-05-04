Lady Lions dominant against Hawks, gear up for New Caney Share:







Leah Herrera, pitcher. Adrian Gutierrez Photography

By Chris Dukes

Contributing writer

Not even Mother Nature could slow down Lockhart in a bi-district playoff sweep of Hendrickson over the weekend.

While lighting lit up the Texas sky on Friday and Saturday, prompting a pair of last-minute venue changes for the bi-district softball contest, it was the Lockhart bats that were lighting up the scoreboard in a 19-3 win Friday followed by a 16-4 victory on Saturday.

Tamar Reyna legged out a three-run, inside-the-park home run on Friday that helped spark an eight-run second inning that made the score 9-0 going into the top of the third. The Lions added another nine runs in the bottom of the next frame thanks in large part to doubles from both Melecia Pereda and Leah Herrera to make the score 18-0 with three innings down. The Hawks were finally able to get on the board in the fourth with three runs, but the game was called after the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

The Lions will next take on New Caney in the area round. The three-game series will start on Friday with a 6 p.m. showdown, followed by a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday. Game three (if needed) will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second one. All three games will take place at Brenham High School.

Read the full story in this week’s Post-Register.