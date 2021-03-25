Caldwell County commissioners express disdain for condo legislation Share:







Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution opposing proposed legislation filed by State Rep. John Cyrier (R-Lockhart) that seeks to restrict the extent that a county can regulate the construction of condominiums.

The word “condominium” may conjure up images of apartment communities with pools and amenities, but that’s not what Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said commissioners were worried about when they voted unanimously to oppose House Bill 2948, which Cyrier filed on March 5.

“That bill will restrict what we can regulate within subdivisions, and some developers are subdividing the land on a lot and placing modular homes there,” Haden said. “They’re selling the homes to people, but not the land the homes are on. That’s allowing them to call it a condominium.”

