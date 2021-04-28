Jo Ann Fischer Gibson Share:







A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Lockhart City Cemetery, located at 600 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, TX for Jo Ann Fischer Gibson, 85, who passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph in Lafayette, LA, with her husband and loving son by her bedside.

A formal procession departed at 1:45 pm from McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart, TX to Lockhart City Cemetery for the Graveside Service and interment.

Jo Ann entered this world in Lockhart, TX on August 15, 1935, the daughter of Morgan Franklin (Doc) Fischer and Ora Rubelle Stacy. The first few years of Jo Ann’s life were on a farm in Elm Grove, TX until her father started working in the oilfields of south Texas. Following the rigs, she enrolled in eight schools in one school year. Jo Ann was afraid that they might move to another town without her! However, the family moved back to Lockhart in the mid-forties in order for Jo Ann and her sister Barbara to have a normal school life. A graduate of Lockhart High School, Class of 1953, Jo Ann attended business school in Austin, TX. She then became employed in the banking industry until a Civil Service job became available at the Gary Air Force Base in San Marcos, TX.

Jo Ann and David Gibson were married in Lockhart, TX on March 13, 1955, and began a married life which lasted over 66 years. They were blessed with their only son, Richard Morgan. Jo Ann was busy being a mom and homemaker while David was a roughneck and driller in the oilfield. The Gibsons then moved to Kingsville, TX, where Jo Ann worked at the school board in order to put David through engineering school. Jo Ann’s final move was to Lafayette, LA where she lived the last 61 years of her life in the oilfield. Jo Ann was a devoted oilfield daughter and wife almost all of her life and was a wonderful mom to her son, Richard.

Other loves in Jo Ann’s life were her pet poodle, Roux. Roux was a constant companion and protector. As a hobby, Jo Ann loved to collect snowmen and also owned hundreds of them. After retiring in 1984, Jo Ann and her husband began motorhome traveling. Together they visited all of the lower 48 US states in three different motorhomes and made the Fall foliage color change several times along with many other interesting places. Strong in her faith, Jo Ann was an attendee of the Church of Christ in Lafayette.

Jo Ann is survived by her beloved husband David, of Lafayette; her son Richard, of Lafayette; her sister, Barbara Louise Robertson, of Panama City Beach, FL; one niece, Stacy Brown and her husband, Alex; one nephew, John Robertson, III and his wife, Carol; four grandnieces, Lanie and Kelsie Brown and Neve and Gracie Robertson and one grandnephew, Kerian Robertson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jo Ann’s name to Wounded Warrior by phone at (855) 448-3997, online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or the charity of your choice.

Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 was in charge of arrangements.