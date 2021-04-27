State approves Confederate monument relocation permit Share:







The Texas Historical Commission on Monday authorized the issuance of a permit allowing for the removal and relocation of the Confederate monument that has occupied the northwest corner of the Caldwell County Courthouse lawn for the past 98 years.

The permit allows for the monument’s relocation provided the project begins within six months of THC approval and is completed within 60 days after work begins.

The seven-foot-tall green-gray granite monument placed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy has sat in the Caldwell County Courthouse square since 1923. This summer, following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and amid numerous protests that ensued, citizens stepped forward and proposed removing the monument.

Caldwell County paid for the engineering and procurement process. Just one company — HCS Inc. — applied for the opportunity to handle the project, providing a quote of $29,600. HCS was awarded the bid.

As part of the agreement, private funding will pay for the monument’s relocation.

To date, $11,160 has been raised, said Cody Kimbell, who is organizing the fundraising effort. Kimbell said about $1,000 of that has come in since Monday’s ruling by the THC. He said his group planned to ramp up its fundraising efforts.

There are two ways you can donate to the campaign to move the monument if you’re interested.

Go to gofundme.com/discover and search for “Remove the Confederate Monument in Lockhart, TX.” If you wish to donate but circumvent the additional convenience fees GoFundMe charges, you can contact the campaign directly by emailing lockhartmonument@gmail.com.

Read the full story in this week’s Post-Register.