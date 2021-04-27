Gerald Glen Roberts Share:







Gerald Glen Roberts, 80, a lifelong resident of Dale passed away on April 22, 2021 at Bois Darc Assisted Living in Lockhart. He was born to the late William Garland and Annie Bolton Roberts on August 6, 1940.

Gerald loved traveling (near and far) serving with his Masonic brothers, and reading Texas Rangers history (law enforcement, not baseball – although he did love baseball, too). One of his ancestors had served as a Texas Ranger and Gerald enjoyed reading about the exploits of the Rangers and studying family history. Though he was a quiet man from small town Texas, he traveled frequently to see and experience things like Texas wildflowers, ghost towns, historic forts, many other states and even England. Gerald ’s assortment of souvenirs from his travels was always growing, and he had an impressive collection of mugs, vases and salt and pepper shakers.

Gerald worked for the City of Austin as an accountant and retired after 20 years of service. He was a Master Mason for 30 years. He was happy to be a part of an organization that required integrity and dedication since those were qualities he valued and displayed. Gerald was a devoted and faithful member of Lytton Springs Lodge 487 AF&AM and Lockhart 690 AF&AM, having served Lytton as Master in 1996 and Lockhart in 2010 and 2011. He also served both lodges in other officer duties.

His faithfulness was also shown over the years in his service to the First Baptist Church in Dale and the Dale Volunteer Fire Department.

Gerald is survived by his cousins Patsy McCall (John), Ross Roberts (Carol), Beverly Roberts Patterson, and Carol Boer; second cousins Kevin Konecny (Teresa), Kerry Konecny (Sheli), Tracy Crow (Carl), and many beloved friends and Freemason brothers.

A Masonic graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on May 1, 2021 at Bunton Cemetery in Dale. Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home (www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com ). After the service, family and friends will gather at Gerald’s favorite restaurant, Chisholm Trail Barbecue, in Lockhart.